Iran's parliament approves closure of Strait of Hormuz By: PANews 2025/06/22 21:34

TOP $0.000096 --% JUNE $0.0878 -1.34%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, market sources said that the Iranian parliament approved the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, but the top security agency needs to make the final decision on this measure.