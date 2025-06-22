Lummis’ RISE Act is ‘timely and needed’ but short on details By: PANews 2025/06/22 22:06

AI $0.1478 -0.33% MAY $0.04814 +1.90% ACT $0.04116 -2.69%

Senator Lummis’ RISE Act may be a good start, but does it ask too much of doctors, lawyers and engineers — while shielding AI developers?