A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million By: PANews 2025/06/22 22:13

SOL $246.4 +1.82% HYPE $54.03 -3.68% XRP $3.0603 -3.56% JUNE $0.0878 -1.34% ADA $0.9042 -4.49% NOW $0.00594 -2.78%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, involving assets including SOL, ETH, HYPE, XRP, ADA, etc. Due to the short-term plunge in the crypto market, the whale now has a floating loss of approximately US$22 million.