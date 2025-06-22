Israeli military: Israeli Air Force launches air strikes on western Iran By: PANews 2025/06/22 14:27

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, the Israeli military announced that the Israeli Air Force has launched a new round of air strikes on western Iran, which is the first time Israel has taken such military action since the US military attacked Iran's nuclear facilities. The statement also mentioned: "In addition, this morning, the Israeli Air Force attacked the launchers that were preparing to launch missiles into Israeli territory and Iranian armed forces soldiers, and quickly destroyed the launchers that launched missiles into Israeli territory not long ago."