In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume decreased by 18.43% month-on-month, of which Immutable network transaction volume decreased by 32.23%

By: PANews
2025/06/22 08:22
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that the NFT market has seen a sharp decline in the past week, with transaction volume falling 18.43% to $116.9 million. The number of NFT buyers remained unchanged at 1,061,348 (maintaining a 50.56% increase), and the number of NFT sellers increased by 8.09% to 38,494. The number of NFT transactions fell slightly by 0.63% to 1,709,086.

The transaction volume of the Immutable network decreased to 28.3 million US dollars, a decrease of 32.23% from the previous week. The transaction volume of the Polygon network reached 23.3 million US dollars, an increase of 24.98% from the previous week, surpassing Ethereum. The Ethereum network fell to third place with a transaction volume of 20.4 million US dollars, a decrease of 32.06% from the previous week. The Mythos Chain network maintained the fourth place with a transaction volume of 14.1 million US dollars, only a slight decrease of 0.03%. The Solana network climbed to fifth place with a transaction volume of 8.7 million US dollars, an increase of 42.74%.

This week's top deals include:

  • CryptoPunks #1831 sold for 150 ETH ($389,846)
  • CryptoPunks #9778 sold for 150 ETH ($377,958)
  • CryptoPunks #4868 sold for 76.5 ETH ($201,933)
  • CryptoPunks #5586 sold for 70.07 ETH ($185,292)
  • CryptoPunks #7516 sold for 60 ETH ($158,378)
Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

XRP might have some trouble going into higher price ranges due to unexpected fakeout at $3
Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

An Idaho gas station worker has been hailed for saving elderly women from being scammed at a Bitcoin ATM.
PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

Pump.fun, MemeCore, and World Liberty Financial led gainers as CoinMarketCap's Altcoin Season Index closed in on an official altcoin season. PUMP had jumped 29% as [...]
