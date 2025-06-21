Useless Coin price surges as smart money investors buy

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/21 21:35
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.276519-4.62%
Wink
LIKE$0.010726-3.69%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07905-2.41%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00492+0.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0878-1.34%

Useless Coin has emerged as a surprising outlier in a bearish crypto landscape, surging over 1,700% in June even as broader Solana meme coins and blue-chip tokens like Bitcoin retreat.

Powered by aggressive accumulation from smart money and whales, and supported by thinning exchange balances, the meme coin has hit a $100 million market cap and caught the attention of traders hunting for upside. While momentum indicators now flash caution, Useless Coin’s rise underscores the unpredictable nature of meme-driven markets—and the powerful role of investor sentiment.

Useless Coin (USELESS) token jumped to a high of $0.1092 this week, up by over 1,750% from its lowest level in June. 

Useless token price jumped even as the crypto market crashed, with Bitcoin (BTC) falling from a record high of $111,900 in May to $103,000. Most Solana (SOL) meme coins have dropped this month, with their market capitalization falling from over $15 billion earlier this month to $9 billion. 

Nansen data shows that smart money investors have been buying the coin. Data shows that its smart money investors bought Useless tokens worth over $94,000 in the last 24 hours.

These investors now hold over 14 million tokens, a 97% increase from the same period last month. Similarly, whales have increased their exposure by over 36% in the last 30 days to over 338 million. 

Useless whale accumulation

Smart money and whale accumulation is a good catalyst for an asset because it is a sign that they expect the price to keep going upwards. Further data shows that the exchange balances have crashed by over 16% in this period to 51.8 million. 

Useless Coin price technical analysis

Useless Coin price

The four-hour chart shows that the Useless token price has surged from a low of $0.005460 to a record high of $0.1095. It has formed an ascending channel and remained above the 50-period moving average. 

The risk, however, is that there are signs that the momentum is ending. For example, the Average Directional Index has plunged from a record high of 70 to 20. The ADX is a popular indicator that measures the strength of a trend. 

The MACD and the Relative Strength Index have also formed a bearish divergence pattern, pointing to a potential retreat. Therefore, the coin may drop to the support at $0.50 as traders start to book profits.  

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

XRP might have some trouble going into higher price ranges due to unexpected fakeout at $3
XRP
XRP$3.0627-3.33%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 17:25
Share
Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

An Idaho gas station worker has been hailed for saving elderly women from being scammed at a Bitcoin ATM.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 18:03
Share
PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

Pump.fun, MemeCore, and World Liberty Financial led gainers as CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index closed in on an official altcoin season. PUMP had jumped 29% as [...]
MemeCore
M$2.53063+7.90%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009475+3.12%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2337+11.71%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/09/14 17:42
Share

Trending News

More

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

The State Council approved the implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in some regions, and Southern Jiangsu plans to explore innovat

Ethereum Foundation Team Unveils Privacy Roadmap To Counter Surveillance