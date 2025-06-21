Data: USDC circulation increased by about 300 million in the past 7 days By: PANews 2025/06/21 14:06

USDC $0.9993 -0.01% JUNE $0.0878 -1.34%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to official data, in the seven days ending June 19, Circle issued about 3.6 billion USDC, redeemed about 3.3 billion USDC, and the circulation increased by about 300 million. The total circulation of USDC is 61.2 billion, and the reserve is about 61.6 billion US dollars, of which about 8.4 billion US dollars are in cash, and the Circle Reserve Fund holds about 53.3 billion US dollars.