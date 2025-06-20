South Korean young people turning to crypto out of desperation By: PANews 2025/06/20 21:17

EXPERT $0.001026 +3.42% PEOPLE $0.02165 -5.33% NOT $0.001952 -3.98%

A local expert says a growing share of South Korea’s youth is turning to cryptocurrency not out of belief in its technology, but as a last resort amid economic woes.