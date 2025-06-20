AguilaTrades' BTC long position size has increased again to over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $3.63 million By: PANews 2025/06/20 19:55

BTC $115,841.45 -0.07% MORE $0.09866 +3.12% JUNE $0.0878 -1.34%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the BTC long position of the giant whale AguilaTrades has increased again to more than US$400 million, currently about US$424 million, and his current position has a floating profit of US$3.63 million.