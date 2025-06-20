Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 16:13
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003715+0.40%

Ex-Animoca exec had his crypto wallets drained after downloading a fake Zoom update during a phishing attack linked to North Korean hacking group Lazarus.

Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner at Hypersphere and ex-Animoca Brands exec, revealed in a post on X on Thursday that he lost a large portion of his life savings in a Zoom hack linked to the North Korean hacking group Lazarus.

The scam began when Farooq received a Telegram message from Alex Lin, a professional acquaintance. Lin asked to catch up, and Farooq shared his Calendly link to schedule a call.

The next day, shortly before the meeting, Lin messaged again, asking to switch the call to Zoom Business “for compliance reasons,” explaining that one of his limited partners, Kent — whom Farooq also knew — would be joining.

The Zoom meeting appeared legitimate. Both participants had their cameras on, but there was no audio. In the Zoom chat, they said they were having technical issues and asked Farooq to update his Zoom client. Within minutes of installing the fake update, six of Farooq’s crypto wallets were drained.

It was only afterward that Farooq realized Lin’s account had been hacked. The scheme was later linked to Lazarus, a North Korean state-sponsored hacking group.

This incident echoes a recent phishing attempt targeting Manta Network co-founder Kenny Li, who narrowly avoided a similar fate. Li recounted that the attackers impersonated known contacts during a Zoom call, used fake video feeds, and insisted on a suspicious Zoom update download. Suspecting foul play, Li suggested switching communication platforms, prompting the attackers to block him and erase messages.

Security analysts say that this attack vector — where hackers pose as trusted contacts, fake technical glitches, and push malware disguised as Zoom updates — is a hallmark of Lazarus operations and has been used repeatedly to steal millions in crypto.

Other crypto industry leaders, including founders from Mon Protocol, Stably, and Devdock AI, have reported similar phishing attempts, highlighting how widespread and targeted these attacks have become.

Nick Bax from the Security Alliance broke down this scam in a March 11 X post. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

XRP might have some trouble going into higher price ranges due to unexpected fakeout at $3
XRP
XRP$3.0585-3.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 17:25
Share
Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

An Idaho gas station worker has been hailed for saving elderly women from being scammed at a Bitcoin ATM.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 18:03
Share
PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

Pump.fun, MemeCore, and World Liberty Financial led gainers as CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index closed in on an official altcoin season. PUMP had jumped 29% as [...]
MemeCore
M$2.52154+8.36%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009456+2.82%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2322+10.94%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/09/14 17:42
Share

Trending News

More

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

The State Council approved the implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in some regions, and Southern Jiangsu plans to explore innovat

Ethereum Foundation Team Unveils Privacy Roadmap To Counter Surveillance