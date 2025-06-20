Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff touts Silver’s potential as BTC slides

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 15:58
Bitcoin
BTC$115,777.68-0.17%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.3943-0.19%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0878-2.44%
Jable
JAB$0.00138+21.58%

Longtime Bitcoin critic and goldbug Peter Schiff is back with another jab at the world’s largest cryptocurrency, and this time, he’s pitching the other precious metal as a superior alternative.

According to Schiff in a June 20 X post, silver currently offers far more realistic upside than Bitcoin (BTC), with significantly less downside risk. “If anyone is looking for an alternative to gold, it makes no sense to buy Bitcoin when you can buy silver,” he wrote. 

Schiff has long positioned himself as a gold advocate and has repeatedly dismissed Bitcoin as an asset with little to no real value. While his latest remarks shift the spotlight from gold to silver, they continue his familiar theme that Bitcoin, in his view, is all speculation and no substance.

As usual, his anti-Bitcoin campaign drew pushback from crypto supporters, many of whom dismissed his comments as outdated. Some pointed out that despite years of similar warnings, Bitcoin has continued to grow, both in value and adoption, defying his long-standing criticism.

In a follow-up reply to a commenter, Schiff doubled down. He claimed that people are “foolishly buying” Bitcoin instead of silver, adding that all the crypto king will ultimately do is “destroy the fortune of those who buy it.”

Despite the criticism, BTC currently commands a greater market share than silver. As of now, Bitcoin ranks 7th among global assets by market capitalization at approximately $2.079 trillion, just ahead of silver, which holds the 8th spot at around $2.007 trillion.

Schiff’s latest remarks come as Bitcoin’s performance has softened in recent weeks, though it remains relatively steady amid rising geopolitical tensions. At the time of writing, BTC is trading just above $104,700, down approximately 3.8% from its weekly high of over $108,000. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

XRP might have some trouble going into higher price ranges due to unexpected fakeout at $3
XRP
XRP$3.0585-3.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 17:25
Share
Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

An Idaho gas station worker has been hailed for saving elderly women from being scammed at a Bitcoin ATM.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 18:03
Share
PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

Pump.fun, MemeCore, and World Liberty Financial led gainers as CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index closed in on an official altcoin season. PUMP had jumped 29% as [...]
MemeCore
M$2.52154+8.36%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009456+2.82%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2322+10.94%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/09/14 17:42
Share

Trending News

More

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

The State Council approved the implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in some regions, and Southern Jiangsu plans to explore innovat

Ethereum Foundation Team Unveils Privacy Roadmap To Counter Surveillance