Alchemy Pay to launch stablecoin-focused blockchain in Q4 2025

Alchemy Pay has unveiled plans to launch a new blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin payments.

According to a June 19 announcement from Alchemy Pay (ACH), the company plans to launch Alchemy Chain, a blockchain purpose-built for stablecoin payments, in the fourth quarter of 2025. The new network will facilitate smooth exchanges between local and international fiat-backed stablecoins.

The move comes as momentum builds behind stablecoin regulation in major markets. In the U.S., the GENIUS Act was passed on June 18, creating the country’s first comprehensive legal framework for fiat-backed stablecoins. Similar steps have been taken in Hong Kong, Japan, and the European Union, all of which are establishing licensing regimes, reserve standards, and clearer compliance rules for issuers. 

Based on these developments, stablecoins are no longer viewed as experimental tools but as regulated financial infrastructure. Alchemy Pay’s blockchain will serve as a central exchange hub for stablecoins. It will facilitate smooth, permissionless exchanges between jurisdiction-specific tokens like EURC and MBRL and international stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).

The platform’s goal is to aggregate liquidity from various geographical areas while adhering to evolving financial regulations. To support companies, developers, and payment providers, it will offer API integrations. The network’s transaction fees will be paid using Alchemy Pay’s native ACH token.

Soon after the mainnet launch of Alchemy Chain, the company also plans to issue its own stablecoin. This would help it increase its involvement in the developing stablecoin market, where its current fiat-crypto gateway services are already available in 173 countries and accept more than 300 local payment methods.

The launch builds on several recent developments that reinforce Alchemy Pay’s focus on regulated digital finance. On June 18, it partnered with Ripple to offer fiat on-ramps for Ripple’s new stablecoin, RLUSD. 

Just weeks earlier, it integrated BitGo-backed USD1 stablecoin and joined the xStocks Alliance to enable fiat-based access to tokenized stocks and exchange-traded finds. Alchemy Pay has also continued to expand its U.S. regulatory footprint, recently obtaining its ninth Money Transmitter License in Arizona.

