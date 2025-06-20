Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 02:25
FLOW
FLOW$0.4228+0.95%

As FX pressure grips African economies, Visa is building new pipes for digital dollar flow, shifting away from traditional rails with stablecoin infrastructure aimed at speed, resilience, and access.

Bloomberg recently reported that credit card giant Visa has partnered with Yellow Card Financial to integrate stablecoin settlements across 20 African markets, beginning with a pilot in one undisclosed country later this year.

The collaboration combines Visa Direct’s existing network with Yellow Card’s licenses across Africa and parts of the broader CEMEA region to enable near-instant, low-cost stablecoin transactions, a critical need in markets where local currency volatility and dollar shortages have crippled cross-border commerce.

The move builds on Visa’s existing stablecoin infrastructure, which has already processed over $225 million in USDC settlements since 2023.

Stablecoins fill the gaps traditional rails can’t reach

Visa and Yellow Card’s partnership represents a shared ambition to modernize cross-border payments in markets long underserved by traditional infrastructure.

The collaboration targets two pain points simultaneously. For corporations, Visa’s stablecoin settlement solution offers 365-day liquidity management, which can bolster markets where banks often take three business days to process dollar transfers. For consumers, Yellow Card’s integration with Visa Direct could enable sub-$1 remittances across borders where traditional providers charge up to 8% in fees.

“We’re building a bridge between traditional finance and the future of money movement,” Yellow Card CEO Chris Maurice stated in a press release, though conspicuously avoided specifying which economies have greenlit the initiative.

Yellow Card’s existing infrastructure gives Visa immediate access to a mature crypto corridor. The fintech, which bills itself as the licensed stablecoin payments orchestrator for Africa and the emerging world, has processed over $6 billion in transactions since 2019, primarily through USDT and USDC.

Now, Visa can leverage those flows while layering on compliance checks, gaining a strategic edge over Circle’s competing Onafriq partnership, which launched USDC rails across 40 African countries last April.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $406 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $406 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow

PANews reported on September 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$406 million yesterday (September 12, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$168 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.859 billion. The second is Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$166 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$12.886 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.352 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.38%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.363 billion.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009172-0.67%
Share
PANews2025/09/13 12:16
Share
Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI cut a large portion of its generalist AI tutor workforce

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI cut a large portion of its generalist AI tutor workforce

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI reportedly cut at least 500 people from its data-annotation ranks on Friday night. The company informed its staff by email that the company is shrinking its group of generalist AI tutors and shifting resources to specialists. The internal note, reviewed by Business Insider said “After a thorough review of our […]
Xai
XAI$0.05647-4.15%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010875+4.55%
Startup
STARTUP$0.014736-0.96%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 12:38
Share
Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Cardano (ADA) ticks lower by over 1% at press time on Friday, marking its fifth consecutive bearish day. Amid a declining trend, Charles Hoskinson’s $100 million investment plan raises uncertainty among Cardano whales, resulting in a 230 million ADA shift in just three days.
Cardano
ADA$0.9273+2.61%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 16:45
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $406 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI cut a large portion of its generalist AI tutor workforce

Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $642 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflows.

6 Game-Changing Cryptos: MoonBull Stands as the Top Early Access Crypto for Strategic Investors