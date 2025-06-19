Fetch.ai floats $50m FET token buyback plan as AI agents gain steam

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 23:28
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01442-7.91%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1428-5.68%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04285+0.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0878-2.44%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592-2.79%
FET
FET$0.6624-4.64%

Fetch.ai’s leadership has long argued that FET trades below its true potential. Now, they’re putting $50 million where their mouth is, launching a multi-exchange buyback as AI agent activity hits new highs.

On June 19, Fetch.ai CEO Humayun Sheikh took to X to announce that that the Fetch Foundation will execute a $50 million buyback of Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) tokens across multiple trading venues, framing the move as a direct response to FET’s perceived undervaluation.

“I believe that $FET is undervalued,” Sheikh wrote in his post, adding that the buyback will proceed with the backing of market makers.

Unlike typical corporate buybacks, this move is rare in crypto, where projects usually focus on burns or staking rewards rather than open-market acquisitions to tighten supply.

Why the radical FET buyback strategy?

The Fetch Foundation’s $50 million buyback plan suggests more than just a financial maneuver to prop up the token’s price. The foundation appears to be making a calculated response to tangible growth in the Fetch.ai ecosystem since its establishment in 2017.

Notably, Fetch.ai’s autonomous agents, powered by its ASI1 infrastructure, are seeing accelerated adoption across industries, from decentralized finance to IoT automation. Recent partnerships, such as the collaboration with AkedoFun to integrate AI agents into gaming ecosystems, underscore the expanding demand for Fetch’s technology.

With ASI1 enabling more complex AI operations on-chain, the foundation may be anticipating a supply crunch as usage grows. The buyback could be aimed at ensuring liquidity for an ecosystem where tokens are fuel, not just tradable assets.

The announcement sent FET up over 7% in early trading, jumping from a daily low of $0.6434 to as high as $0.7045 before paring some of the gains to exchange hands at $0.6833 at the time of writing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

XRP might have some trouble going into higher price ranges due to unexpected fakeout at $3
XRP
XRP$3.0588-3.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 17:25
Share
Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

An Idaho gas station worker has been hailed for saving elderly women from being scammed at a Bitcoin ATM.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 18:03
Share
PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

Pump.fun, MemeCore, and World Liberty Financial led gainers as CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index closed in on an official altcoin season. PUMP had jumped 29% as [...]
MemeCore
M$2.53067+8.18%
FUNToken
FUN$0.00941+2.31%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2311+10.68%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/09/14 17:42
Share

Trending News

More

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

The State Council approved the implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in some regions, and Southern Jiangsu plans to explore innovat

Ethereum Foundation Team Unveils Privacy Roadmap To Counter Surveillance