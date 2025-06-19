Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion By: PANews 2025/06/19 21:46

PANews reported on June 19 that according to data from Bitcoin Magazine Pro, the Bitcoin treasury reserves of listed companies have exceeded 768,500, with a value of over US$82 billion.