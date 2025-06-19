RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 21:56
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01441-7.98%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02863-4.47%
Raydium
RAY$3.488-3.69%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0878-2.44%

Raydium’s token rose by over 12% on Thursday, June 19 as its active users and market share in the decentralized exchange industry retreated.

Raydium (RAY) price rose to an intraday high of $2.7040, up 40% from its lowest level this week. It then pared back those gains to trade at $2.30, giving it a market capitalization of $598 million.

Third-party data shows that Raydium’s platform is under pressure. Data compiled by Artemis shows that Raydium has over 838,000 active transacting users, a figure that has dropped for six consecutive months. It is down 81% from its December level of over 4.4 million.

Raydium transacting users

Additional data shows that Raydium has lost market share in the DEX industry. According to DeFi Llama, its network processed transactions worth over $21.9 billion in the past 30 days, far below PancakeSwap’s $138 billion and Uniswap’s $95 billion.

By comparison, the platform’s daily volume of $467 million trails other DEX networks such as PancakeSwap, Uniswap, Pump, and Aerodrome. Most notably, Raydium’s monthly transaction volume has dropped by 90%, falling from $124 billion in January to just $12 billion this month.

Raydium monthly DEX volume

The decline is closely tied to the underperformance of Solana (SOL) meme coins. CoinGecko data shows that many of these tokens have plunged more than 15% in the past seven days, pushing their total market cap down to $9.7 billion, a steep drop from $30 billion in January. Raydium typically sees higher volume when these tokens are rallying.

Lower transaction volume has also weighed heavily on Raydium’s revenue, which has plummeted from $58 million in January to $1.9 million this month.

Raydium monthly revenue

RAY price technical analysis

RAY price

The three-day chart shows that Raydium’s price peaked at $8.5285 in January before pulling back to $2.25. It has since fallen below both the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages, which have formed a bearish crossover.

A head-and-shoulders pattern has also emerged, a common bearish reversal signal. Based on this formation, the token could be headed for a breakdown toward $1.40, the April 10 low. However, a move above the right shoulder at $3.820 would invalidate this bearish setup.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

XRP might have some trouble going into higher price ranges due to unexpected fakeout at $3
XRP
XRP$3.0588-3.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 17:25
Share
Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

An Idaho gas station worker has been hailed for saving elderly women from being scammed at a Bitcoin ATM.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 18:03
Share
PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

Pump.fun, MemeCore, and World Liberty Financial led gainers as CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index closed in on an official altcoin season. PUMP had jumped 29% as [...]
MemeCore
M$2.53067+8.18%
FUNToken
FUN$0.00941+2.31%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2311+10.68%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/09/14 17:42
Share

Trending News

More

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

The State Council approved the implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in some regions, and Southern Jiangsu plans to explore innovat

Ethereum Foundation Team Unveils Privacy Roadmap To Counter Surveillance