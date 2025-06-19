US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/19 18:42
Moonveil
MORE$0.09907+3.49%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007054-0.05%
  • US Attorney’s office filed a civil forfeiture complaint on Wednesday against $225.3 million in cryptocurrency tied to a global investment fraud and money laundering scheme.
  • The US Secret Service and the FBI used blockchain analysis and other investigative techniques to determine cryptocurrency confidence scams.
  • According to an FBI report, cryptocurrency investment fraud resulted in more than $5.8 billion in reported losses in 2024 alone.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Wednesday the largest cryptocurrency seizure in its history, targeting more than $225 million tied to crypto frauds. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Secret Service utilize advanced blockchain analysis to solve cryptocurrency confidence scams.

Largest cryptocurrency seizure in its history

DOJ announced in a press release on Wednesday that it has filed a civil forfeiture complaint in the US District Court for the District of Columbia against more than $225.3 million in cryptocurrency.

According to the complaint, the FBI and the US Secret Service used blockchain analysis to determine whether the cryptocurrency is connected to the theft and money laundering of funds from victims of cryptocurrency investment fraud schemes, commonly referred to as “cryptocurrency confidence scams.”

Matthew Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, said in a speech.

Galeotti continued:

Cryptocurrency investors have been deceived into believing that they were making legitimate cryptocurrency investments, resulting in over 400 suspected victims being laundered through the network. Moreover, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center reported that cryptocurrency investment fraud caused more than $5.8 billion in losses in 2024 alone. 

The US Secret Service and the FBI’s offices in San Francisco investigated the case. The Department of Justice also thanked Tether for its proactive assistance in this investigation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

XRP might have some trouble going into higher price ranges due to unexpected fakeout at $3
XRP
XRP$3.0588-3.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 17:25
Share
Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

An Idaho gas station worker has been hailed for saving elderly women from being scammed at a Bitcoin ATM.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 18:03
Share
PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

Pump.fun, MemeCore, and World Liberty Financial led gainers as CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index closed in on an official altcoin season. PUMP had jumped 29% as [...]
MemeCore
M$2.53067+8.18%
FUNToken
FUN$0.00941+2.31%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2311+10.68%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/09/14 17:42
Share

Trending News

More

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

The State Council approved the implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in some regions, and Southern Jiangsu plans to explore innovat

Ethereum Foundation Team Unveils Privacy Roadmap To Counter Surveillance