Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 14:15
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.77%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006352+0.90%
Salamanca
DON$0.000605-7.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0878-2.44%
SOON
SOON$0.327-3.76%

Despite Bitcoin’s recent climb above $110,000, altcoins remain stuck in a bearish rut, raising doubts about whether the long-awaited “altcoin season” will materialize anytime soon. 

According to a June 18 analysis by CryptoQuant contributor Burrakesmeci, one metric tells a compelling story. The 1Year Cumulative Buy/Sell Quote Volume Difference for Altcoins, excluding Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), now sits at –$36 billion. This level that suggests investors are still pulling money from the altcoin market.

The net demand from traders putting buy versus sell quotes on altcoin pairs across exchanges is reflected in this metric. It often indicates peak interest and occasionally a local top when it flips positive, as it did in December 2024. 

The trend has since reversed, with sustained outflows rather than inflows, as confirmed by the current reading which is in extremely negative territory. In short, altcoin investors are still sitting on the sidelines, even as Bitcoin dominates headlines.

This is important since the altseason usually has a set rhythm. Early bull cycles see Bitcoin at the top, particularly after halving, as was the case in April 2024. This attracts capital. Investors frequently shift their gains into altcoins when Bitcoin cools and starts to consolidate. Large-cap rallies like Ethereum are fueled by this rotation, which is followed by sector-specific spikes in memecoins, AI tokens, and other narratives.

However, conditions do not currently favor that change. The Altcoin Season Index is stuck below 30, far below the 75 threshold. Bitcoin dominance is still high at 64%, and risk appetite outside of BTC and ETH seems to be muted. Although the ETH/BTC ratio is rising, currently at 0.02405, and Ethereum has recently outperformed Bitcoin on a 90-day basis, these signals are preliminary and not conclusive.

Macro conditions may also be delaying the altseason. The amount of capital available for speculative assets like altcoins is limited by continuous quantitative tightening and persistently high interest rates. If rate cuts occur or Bitcoin’s dominance wanes, some analysts predict a shift in late 2025. Others caution that the wait may last until 2026 if there is no clear Ethereum breakout or regulatory clarity.

The signal is clear for the time being. The road to altcoin season is still blocked in the absence of a reversal in volume flows, and it is difficult to overlook the $36 billion in lost demand.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cardano Consolidation Ending? ADA Targets $1.16 After Breakout Signal

Cardano Consolidation Ending? ADA Targets $1.16 After Breakout Signal

Cardano (ADA) has spent close to a year moving inside a descending channel, but conditions are shifting toward a breakout. Rose Premium Signals highlighted the setup, noting that consolidation appears to be ending. ADA now trades near $0.93, resting just under a cluster of resistances that could determine the next trend. The price has been […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.717-5.03%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02869-4.36%
Cardano
ADA$0.9061-3.80%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/14 17:00
Share
Cosmoverse 2025 Heads to Split, Croatia – Connecting Global Web3 Leaders with Institutional Voices in Southeast Europe

Cosmoverse 2025 Heads to Split, Croatia – Connecting Global Web3 Leaders with Institutional Voices in Southeast Europe

Cosmoverse, the flagship conference for the Cosmos ecosystem, is officially coming to Split, Croatia, from October 30 to November 1, 2025.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/14 15:00
Share
Ethereum werkt aan zes maanden roadmap voor meer privacy

Ethereum werkt aan zes maanden roadmap voor meer privacy

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Ethereum Foundation heeft een nieuw initiatief gelanceerd onder de naam Privacy Stewards for Ethereum. Dit programma moet in de komende zes maanden privacy functies integreren in verschillende lagen van het netwerk. Denk daarbij aan privétransacties, decentrale identiteiten en zelfs vertrouwelijke stemmechanismen. De timing is opvallend. Terwijl Amerikaanse toezichthouders juist strengere regels voor DeFi en verplichte identiteitscontroles overwegen, kiest Ethereum ervoor om privacy te versterken. Met een historisch hoge uitstroom van validators lijkt de nadruk op privacy voor het netwerk een strategische zet te worden. Laten we hieronder verder bekijken wat het plan voor ons als beleggers in petto heeft. De roadmap van PSE Het PSE programma heeft een duidelijke roadmap gepresenteerd die in drie tot zes maanden moet worden uitgerold. Het plan omvat onder andere de ontwikkeling van PlasmaFold, een Layer-2 oplossing die anonieme transfers mogelijk maakt. Daarnaast wordt gewerkt aan vertrouwelijke stemmen binnen het ecosysteem en aan verbeterde bescherming van DeFi gebruikers. Ook bekende problemen zoals het lekken van RPC-data en de blootstelling van identiteitsgegevens worden aangepakt. Zero-knowledge proofs moeten de basis worden om privacy te garanderen zonder dat gebruikerservaring verloren gaat. Volgens de Ethereum Foundation is privacy belangrijk om de rol van Ethereum als wereldwijde infrastructuur voor digitale handel, identiteit en samenwerking waar te maken. Zonder bescherming van transacties en persoonlijke data kan dat niet worden benut. Regulering in tegenovergestelde richting Toch staat dit haaks op de koers die de Amerikaanse overheid lijkt te willen varen. Het ministerie van Financiën onderzoekt voorstellen waarbij identiteitscontroles rechtstreeks in DeFi smart contracts zouden worden ingebouwd. Critici waarschuwen dat dit een vorm van surveillance in de kern van DeFi kan vastleggen. Ethereum oprichter Vitalik Buterin heeft zich eerder uitgesproken over dit spanningsveld. Volgens hem is privacy een enorm belangrijk mensenrecht en is overmatige transparantie in blockchain technologie eerder een zwakte dan een kracht. Validator uitstroom geeft extra druk Naast de regulering druk speelt er nog een ander probleem. Het aantal validators dat de netwerk staking verlaat is opgelopen tot ruim 2,7 miljoen ETH wat een recordhoogte is. Hoewel dit niet per se wijst op wantrouwen in het netwerk, kan het wel duiden op winstnemingen of een herschikking van portfolio’s. Ethereum validator exit queue just hit 2,673,340 $ETH. This is the highest level ever in ETH history. pic.twitter.com/ZT65ygqYcv — Ted (@TedPillows) September 13, 2025 Samen zorgen deze ontwikkelingen ervoor dat privacy niet langer een luxe is voor Ethereum, maar eerder een noodzaak om het ecosysteem toekomstbestendig te maken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ethereum werkt aan zes maanden roadmap voor meer privacy is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001778+0.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01818+4.92%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004015-3.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 16:46
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano Consolidation Ending? ADA Targets $1.16 After Breakout Signal

Cosmoverse 2025 Heads to Split, Croatia – Connecting Global Web3 Leaders with Institutional Voices in Southeast Europe

Ethereum werkt aan zes maanden roadmap voor meer privacy

Chainlink koers richting $100 – crypto expert analyseert LINK voor Q3 2025

Shiba Inu Network Faces Multi-Million Dollar Flash Loan Attack