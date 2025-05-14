Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14) By: PANews 2025/05/14 09:58

AI $0.1425 -5.31% MEME $0.002644 -6.50% MEMES $0.00004657 -0.21%

🗓5/14 Update:

bonk and pump have the same IP $Glonk, the founder leads the platform PVP

Believe ecosystem has generally risen, the total market value has exceeded 300 million, and the platform currency LAUNCHCOIN has reached 200 million ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!