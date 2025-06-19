SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/19 03:03
For years, people have talked about using cryptocurrency for everyday purchases, but it’s always felt complicated until now. SpacePay is finally making it simple. This London-based startup is building a payment system that lets you use crypto the same way you use cash or cards in real stores, with zero hassle.

The idea behind SpacePay came from a real problem. Crypto is growing fast, but spending it in shops is still difficult. People either had to convert to fiat manually or use complicated apps that most merchants didn’t support. SpacePay saw the gap and built a solution.

SpacePay integrates directly with the card machines already in use at retail stores. That means no need for merchants to buy new devices or undergo complex training. Everything works through a simple Android APK that can plug into existing systems. Now, anyone can scan and pay with crypto, just like they would with a regular debit card.

This is what makes SpacePay feel like a true bridge between the crypto world and the everyday world.

How SpacePay Makes Crypto as Easy as Cash

When you walk into a store that supports SpacePay, here’s what happens: you scan a QR code with your crypto wallet. The system verifies your transaction instantly, and within seconds, the merchant receives the fiat equivalent of your payment. There’s no waiting and no price swings to worry about.

The system is designed to offer volatility protection. Even if the crypto market is moving wildly, the merchant still gets exactly what they expect in fiat, not a cent more or less.

Plus, SpacePay works with over 325 wallets, including popular ones like MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and Coinbase Wallet. That broad compatibility means users don’t have to move funds around or set up anything new. They just pay from whatever wallet they already use.

What Makes SpacePay So User-Friendly?

SpacePay is designed to work smoothly for both users and merchants. For business owners, there’s no new system to install, no software to learn, and no need to retrain staff. It runs quietly in the background, doing all the heavy lifting so customers can pay with crypto while merchants still receive fiat. SpacePay charges just 0.5% per transaction, making it more affordable than many traditional card networks.

Compare that to how crypto payments usually work—with long confirmation times, high fees, and complex setup—and it’s clear why SpacePay is gaining attention.

This solution is designed for everyone. Whether you’re an individual, a small shop, or a large enterprise, SpacePay makes crypto spending feel normal.

To add even more credibility, SpacePay is fully regulatory-compliant and has won awards like the “New Payment Platform of the Year” at the CorporateLiveWire Global Awards. It has also raised over $750,000 from private investors—a sign of strong belief in its future.

Introducing the SPY Token: The Power Behind the Payment

The SPY token powers the ecosystem and gives users access to a range of benefits. These include loyalty airdrops, voting rights on future features, and a share in revenue generated by the platform.

SPY holders also get early access to new tools, access to exclusive webinars, and even support for matching charitable donations.

In short, SPY turns users into members. It creates a deeper connection to the project and real value for those who support it early.

The tokenomics behind SPY are also designed for growth. The total supply is 34 billion tokens, with 20% allocated to the public sale. Other portions are reserved for user rewards, strategic partnerships, development, and marketing.

Why the SPY Token Presale Is Gaining Traction

Right now, SpacePay is running an ongoing presale for SPY, and it’s attracting attention fast. Over $1 million has already been raised, and the current token price is $0.003181.

What’s driving this momentum? For one, early buyers get more tokens and access to the full range of benefits. As more merchants adopt the platform, the value of the ecosystem and the token could rise significantly.

And let’s not forget: SPY isn’t just a speculative token. It’s directly tied to a real-world product with growing adoption. That gives it a layer of utility that many other tokens lack. If adoption continues and more businesses get onboarded, SPY could see growing use as a real tool, not just as a trade.

How to Buy SPY in the Ongoing Presale

Here’s how to join the presale:

The platform works on both desktop and mobile. It’s secure, easy to use, and doesn’t require giving up custody of your wallet or funds.

If you plan to join the presale, now may be a good time, especially before the price moves up in the next phase.

JOIN THE SPACEPAY (SPY) PRESALE NOW

Website    |    (X) Twitter    |  Telegram

The post SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

