Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 03:01
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.89-0.45%
Major
MAJOR$0.17083+4.24%

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy.

Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for a suite of products that includes total return swaps, contract-for-difference and over-the-counter stock options, announced its move on June 18, 2025.

That’s just a day after Eyenovia, a U.S.-based ophthalmic technology firm, said it planned to deploy $50 million into a Hyperliquid (HYPE) treasury initiative. The news hasn’t catalyzed fresh gains for HYPE price, notably amid prevailing market conditions.

However, Eyenovia and LGHL highlight the growing institutional interest in the native token of Hyperliquid, a decentralized finance-focused blockchain and platform.

LGHL eyes Hyperliquid (HYPE) treasury with initial $600m 

According to Lion Group, the objective is clear: build the largest Hyperliquid treasury in the world. Eyenovia has expressed similar ambitions, hinting at a potential race to become the “Strategy of HYPE.”

Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) remains the top corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC) on its balance sheet among publicly-listed companies. The U.S.-based firm has inspired a whole range of BTC treasury firms – with Ethereum, XRP and Solana now seeing similar trends.

Hyperliquid is the latest token to capture attention. LGHL is relaunching its crypto operations to align with its entry into the DeFi ecosystem, noting in a press release:

The company is relaunching its crypto operations amid the quest to tap into the decentralized finance ecosystem, LGHL noted in a press release.

The company is also considering secondary listings on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Singapore Exchange, which would make it the first HYPE treasury firm publicly listed in Asia.

LGHL also eyes Solana, Sui treasury initiaives

According to Lion Group Holding CEO Wilson Wang, the launch of the HYPE treasury isn’t the company’s only plan. An on-chain vision also includes treasury reserves built with other layer-1 tokens.

That means plans for the strategic accumulation of Solana (SOL) and Sui (SUI). If this happens, the company will use BitGo to custody and stake its SOL and SUI.

SOL is the sixth largest cryptocurrency by market cap with over $76 billion. Meanwhile, HYPE and SUI are currently the 11th and 12th largest with $12.9 billion and $9.4 billion respectively.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Price Q4 Rally Looms as ETF Inflows Hit $642M—Analyst eyes $150K

Bitcoin Price Q4 Rally Looms as ETF Inflows Hit $642M—Analyst eyes $150K

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017315+3.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 06:08
Share
Michael Saylor Credits Bitcoin for Strategy’s Outperformance Over ‘Mag 7’ Stocks

Michael Saylor Credits Bitcoin for Strategy’s Outperformance Over ‘Mag 7’ Stocks

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017315+3.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 06:12
Share
Bitcoin News Today: $114K BTC as BlackRock and Fidelity ETF Inflows Surge, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Best Crypto to Buy Now

Bitcoin News Today: $114K BTC as BlackRock and Fidelity ETF Inflows Surge, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Best Crypto to Buy Now

Bitcoin trades around $114,000 backed by ETF inflows. XRP gains momentum while MAGACOIN FINANCE presale draws strong interest as breakout prospect.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,879.25-0.28%
XRP
XRP$3.1054+0.18%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02526-6.89%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 07:00
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Price Q4 Rally Looms as ETF Inflows Hit $642M—Analyst eyes $150K

Michael Saylor Credits Bitcoin for Strategy’s Outperformance Over ‘Mag 7’ Stocks

Bitcoin News Today: $114K BTC as BlackRock and Fidelity ETF Inflows Surge, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Best Crypto to Buy Now

Community Power: BlockDAG’s 3M App Users and Nearly $40M Presale Beat Ethereum Price Issues and Dogecoin Stagnation

Shibarium bridge suffers ‘sophisticated’ flash loan attack, with $2.4 million drained