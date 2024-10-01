WHITE

WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives. By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.

ຊື່WHITE

ອັນດັບNo.205

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ$0.00

ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດແມ່ນເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ$0.00

ສ່ວນແບ່ງການຕະຫຼາດ%

ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ/ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ (24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ)0.00%

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ650,000,000,000

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ1,000,000,000,000

ການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດ1,000,000,000,000

ອັດຕາການໄຫຼວຽນ0.65%

ວັນທີອອກ--

ລາຄາທີ່ຊັບສິນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ອອກຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ--

ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ0.001644277479878745,2025-03-04

ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດ0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01

Blockchain ສາທາລະນະETH

ຂະແໜງການ

ສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍ

