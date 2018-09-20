TPT

TokenPocket is the world’s leading multi-chain self-custodial wallet. TokenPocket has provided reliable services for over 10 million users around the world. The number of monthly active users exceeds 3.5 million and the users are located in more than 200 countries and regions around the world. TPT refers to TokenPocket Token, it is the only platform token in the TokenPocket ecosystem and holders of TPT can enjoy ecological governance rights. At the same time, TPT can be circulated in a variety of scenarios, and open up the entire product business line of TokenPocket as the means of payment and proof of membership rights and interests. Among the current use-cases, TPT can be used to pay advertising fee and access some premium features in the TokenPocket app. In the future, it will be used to pay gas fee of chains. The total amount of TPT has been burned from 5.9 billion to 3.46 billion. In 2022, the TPT DAO led by the community was formally established, and launched a proposal to found the DAO vault. TPT DAO has ruled that every month thereafter, TokenPocket Foundation will inject 25% of the income of the multi-chain dex aggregator TransitSwap, as well as the TPT donations by all new Token Logos and new public chains listed on the TokenPocket wallet, to the TPT DAO vault on a monthly basis. The use of TPT DAO's vault funds will be decided by TPT DAO's proposal and voting.

ຊື່TPT

ອັນດັບNo.753

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ$0.00

ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດແມ່ນເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ$0.00

ສ່ວນແບ່ງການຕະຫຼາດ%

ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ/ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ (24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ)0.01%

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ3,466,457,400

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ5,900,000,000

ການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດ3,466,457,400

ອັດຕາການໄຫຼວຽນ0.5875%

ວັນທີອອກ2018-09-20 00:00:00

ລາຄາທີ່ຊັບສິນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ອອກຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ--

ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ38.496105725255674,2021-12-15

ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດ0.00079179,2021-01-17

Blockchain ສາທາລະນະHT

ຂະແໜງການ

ສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍ

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceການປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ: ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ສະຫນອງໃຫ້ໂດຍ cmcແລະ ບໍ່ຄວນພິຈາລະນາຄໍາແນະນໍາດ້ານການລົງທຶນ.