SPARKLET

Upland is an immersive layer 1 gaming platform that uses virtual properties of the real-world to engage players, creators, entrepreneurs, developers, and brands. The platform leverages the principles of the open metaverse to create a digital economy where users participate in various game loops and activities, earn in-game currency, and engage with a vibrant community. Third-party developers can connect their Web2 and Web3 applications to the platform, benefiting from Upland's infrastructure, user base, and economy. Upland runs on the EOS blockchain, providing a secure and scalable environment for its ecosystem. $SPARKLET is the native utility token of Upland. It is an ERC-20 token that can be bridged to and from EOS.

ຊື່SPARKLET

ອັນດັບNo.1560

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ$0.00

ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດແມ່ນເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ$0.00

ສ່ວນແບ່ງການຕະຫຼາດ%

ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ/ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ (24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ)0.08%

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ200,091,346.52

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ1,000,000,000

ການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດ1,000,000,000

ອັດຕາການໄຫຼວຽນ0.2%

ວັນທີອອກ--

ລາຄາທີ່ຊັບສິນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ອອກຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ--

ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ0.1731580337853565,2024-07-24

ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດ0.011986767956417886,2025-04-07

Blockchain ສາທາລະນະETH

ແນະນຳUpland is an immersive layer 1 gaming platform that uses virtual properties of the real-world to engage players, creators, entrepreneurs, developers, and brands. The platform leverages the principles of the open metaverse to create a digital economy where users participate in various game loops and activities, earn in-game currency, and engage with a vibrant community. Third-party developers can connect their Web2 and Web3 applications to the platform, benefiting from Upland's infrastructure, user base, and economy. Upland runs on the EOS blockchain, providing a secure and scalable environment for its ecosystem. $SPARKLET is the native utility token of Upland. It is an ERC-20 token that can be bridged to and from EOS.

ຂະແໜງການ

ສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍ

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceການປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ: ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ສະຫນອງໃຫ້ໂດຍ cmcແລະ ບໍ່ຄວນພິຈາລະນາຄໍາແນະນໍາດ້ານການລົງທຶນ.