RebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology, RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income. The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.

ຊື່RC

ອັນດັບNo.1780

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ$0.00

ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດແມ່ນເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ$0.00

ສ່ວນແບ່ງການຕະຫຼາດ%

ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ/ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ (24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ)0.04%

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ206,354,380

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ1,000,000,000

ການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດ1,000,000,000

ອັດຕາການໄຫຼວຽນ0.2063%

ວັນທີອອກ--

ລາຄາທີ່ຊັບສິນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ອອກຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ--

ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ0.04193738830921288,2024-07-17

ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດ0.003116133063734695,2025-03-23

Blockchain ສາທາລະນະLAVA

