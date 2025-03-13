OIK
Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop.
At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.
ຊື່OIK
ອັນດັບNo.1160
ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ$0.00
ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດແມ່ນເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ$0.00
ສ່ວນແບ່ງການຕະຫຼາດ%
ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ/ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ (24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ)10.72%
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ144,430,000
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ0
ການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດ1,000,000,000
ອັດຕາການໄຫຼວຽນ%
ວັນທີອອກ--
ລາຄາທີ່ຊັບສິນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ອອກຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ--
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13
ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດ0.01431035188800632,2025-04-20
Blockchain ສາທາລະນະETH
ຂະແໜງການ
ສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍ
