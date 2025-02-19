CGX

Forkast is a prediction market for gaming and internet culture, allowing users to trade on esports, memes, streamers, and Web3 trends. Community Gaming powers competitive gaming with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, it has paid 20,000+ gamers and created 800,000 wallets. Both platforms run on CGX, a utility token for staking, liquidity incentives, tournament access, and prediction market participation.

ຊື່CGX

ອັນດັບNo.2645

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ$0.00

ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດແມ່ນເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ$0.00

ສ່ວນແບ່ງການຕະຫຼາດ%

ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ/ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ (24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ)0.03%

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ173,198,643

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ1,000,000,000

ການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດ1,000,000,000

ອັດຕາການໄຫຼວຽນ0.1731%

ວັນທີອອກ--

ລາຄາທີ່ຊັບສິນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ອອກຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ--

ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ0.10756478181858915,2025-02-19

ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດ0.000670763007194603,2025-04-20

Blockchain ສາທາລະນະRONIN

