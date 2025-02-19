CGX
Forkast is a prediction market for gaming and internet culture, allowing users to trade on esports, memes, streamers, and Web3 trends. Community Gaming powers competitive gaming with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, it has paid 20,000+ gamers and created 800,000 wallets.
Both platforms run on CGX, a utility token for staking, liquidity incentives, tournament access, and prediction market participation.
ຊື່CGX
ອັນດັບNo.2645
ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ$0.00
ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດແມ່ນເຈືອຈາງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ$0.00
ສ່ວນແບ່ງການຕະຫຼາດ%
ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ/ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ (24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ)0.03%
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ173,198,643
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ1,000,000,000
ການສະຫນອງທັງຫມົດ1,000,000,000
ອັດຕາການໄຫຼວຽນ0.1731%
ວັນທີອອກ--
ລາຄາທີ່ຊັບສິນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ອອກຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ--
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ0.10756478181858915,2025-02-19
ລາຄາຕໍ່າສຸດ0.000670763007194603,2025-04-20
Blockchain ສາທາລະນະRONIN
ຂະແໜງການ
ສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍ
