Zephyr Network (ZEFY): AI-Powered Decentralized Prediction Market for Smarter Community Forecasting

As Web3 technology continues to advance, the prediction market is entering a new era of transformation. Zephyr Network , a decentralized prediction platform built on the Solana blockchain, leverages AI and on-chain infrastructure to redefine the concept of “collective intelligence.” Backed by a powerful token incentive system, seamless user experience, and an evolving product ecosystem, Zephyr is quickly emerging as a standout project within the Web3 landscape.





To celebrate its growth, Zephyr is launching a global airdrop campaign with rewards totaling up to $150,000. This initiative offers users an opportunity to earn while engaging with the platform. Don’t miss out—participate now via MEXC Airdrop+









Zephyr Network is a decentralized prediction platform that allows users to make predictions on topics such as the crypto market, social trends, and entertainment events—and earn rewards for accurate forecasts. The platform leverages AI-powered models to assist in judgment and combines this with transparent on-chain settlement mechanisms to reduce prediction bias, enabling fair competition among participants.





What sets Zephyr apart is its low entry barrier, clear reward structure, and strong community-driven model. The prediction market, where Zephyr operates, has drawn significant attention in recent years and is considered one of the most commercially promising use cases in Web3. By enhancing information aggregation efficiency and offering a transparent, fair, and trustless system, it naturally aligns with crypto-native community values.









Zephyr Network is designed with a structured and user-friendly product ecosystem, comprising three core modules that cater to varying user interests and risk appetites:





Market Challenge – Price Prediction Tournaments

Participants forecast the price movements of major cryptocurrencies such as BTC and ETH. Outcomes are transparently settled on-chain, with rewards distributed automatically. This module blends gamified participation with real earning potential.





IDO ROI Prediction – Early-Stage Project Forecasting

Users predict the return on investment (ROI) of upcoming IDO projects. This high-risk, high-reward feature serves as both a user acquisition tool and a community-driven promotional mechanism, offering early supporters the chance to earn significant returns.





Triad Economic Model – A Sustainable Token Ecosystem

At the heart of Zephyr’s ecosystem is a closed-loop token economy centered around three assets: ZEFY, USDZ, and Mallow. This model integrates prediction markets with staking and entertainment elements, encouraging sustained user engagement and ecosystem growth.





Together, these features form a comprehensive and scalable framework, paving the way for future modules such as political forecasting, esports predictions, and more.









ZEFY serves as the core utility token of the Zephyr Network, functioning as more than just a rewards currency. It plays a vital role in governance, incentives, staking, and access control within the ecosystem. Through a thoughtfully designed tokenomics model, Zephyr strikes a balance between liquidity and scarcity—ensuring both user flexibility and long-term token value.





Module Use Case Platform Revenue Sharing Stake ZEFY to receive a portion of transaction fees and platform revenue. Governance Holders can vote on proposals to influence the future direction of the platform. Feature Access Certain advanced prediction tools require ZEFY holdings or payments. Deflationary Model An initial 2% transaction tax and scheduled token burns help control inflation. Community Incentives Leaderboard rewards, task-based airdrops, and campaign bonuses are settled in ZEFY.





Furthermore, ZEFY is expected to be listed on major exchanges—including MEXC—enhancing its liquidity and market exposure while strengthening its value discovery mechanism.









To foster genuine community participation, Zephyr is launching a dual airdrop campaign across Zealy and the official MEXC website . By completing tasks such as ZEFY deposits and trading , users can earn XP leaderboard points and compete for attractive rewards.





Tasks fall into two main categories:





On-platform Tasks : Activities such as signing up, making predictions, creating groups, and staking tokens.

Social Tasks: Following social media channels, inviting friends, publishing content, and engaging in community interactions.





The campaign is easy to join—users simply need to connect their wallet and complete basic actions to start earning points. New users can quickly get involved and enjoy a play-to-earn experience.









Zephyr is committed to sustainable, long-term growth rather than short-term speculation. The project’s official roadmap outlines a well-defined strategy focused on both technological advancement and community empowerment:





Q1 2025: Zephyr plans to launch advanced prediction modules, introduce copy-trading functionality, enhance its user interface, and list the ZEFY token on centralized exchanges.





Q2 2025: Zephyr aims to roll out a dedicated mobile application, expand into new prediction markets such as esports and political events, open-source portions of its proprietary AI models, and initiate a DAO-based governance framework.





Zephyr’s development philosophy—anchored in refining core functionality while progressively decentralizing control—exemplifies a thoughtful and scalable approach to building in Web3.









Zephyr Network is pioneering a new era of decentralized prediction markets by combining advanced AI technology with a thoughtfully designed token incentive model. The platform offers a transparent, fair, and engaging Web3 experience that caters to a wide range of participants—from prediction enthusiasts and Web3 users to seasoned crypto investors.





Currently in its early development phase, Zephyr presents a compelling opportunity to engage with its growing ecosystem through its ongoing airdrop campaign. With low barriers to entry and strong long-term potential, early participation allows users to gain exposure to a promising project and unlock potential future value.

Now is the time to act. Join MEXC today , position yourself early with ZEFY, claim your airdrop rewards, and secure your place at the forefront of this innovative ecosystem.



