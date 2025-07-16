What is VALOR? A detailed introduction to VALOR digital assets

VALOR is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers the decentralized global marketplace for tokenized alternative investments developed by SMART VALOR AG. Launched in April 2017, VALOR was created to address the challenge of limited access to alternative investment opportunities for individuals worldwide. With its foundation in blockchain technology, VALOR enables users to securely invest in a diverse range of digital assets, including tokenized real estate, private equity, and other alternative investments, while ensuring compliance, transparency, and ease of use. The platform is designed to democratize access to wealth by removing traditional barriers such as high minimum investment requirements and geographic restrictions, making it possible for anyone with an internet connection to participate in global investment markets.

VALOR was founded in Zug, Switzerland, in April 2017 by a team of experienced professionals with backgrounds in finance, technology, and blockchain. The founding team's vision was to leverage blockchain technology to create a more inclusive and accessible investment ecosystem. Their expertise spans both traditional finance and cutting-edge fintech, positioning them to bridge the gap between conventional investment products and the emerging digital asset space.

Since its inception, VALOR has achieved several significant milestones. The project raised substantial funding during its initial coin offering (ICO) and pre-sale phases, attracting attention from both retail and institutional investors. In December 2019, VALOR executed a token burn event, destroying 25 million unsold tokens as part of a legal commitment, which demonstrated the team's commitment to transparency and long-term value creation. The platform has also secured strategic partnerships and expanded its offerings to include a wide range of tokenized assets, further establishing its reputation as a leader in the tokenized alternative investment sector.

The VALOR ecosystem consists of several interconnected products that work together to provide a comprehensive solution for investors seeking alternative digital assets.

The core of the VALOR ecosystem is its decentralized marketplace, which serves as the primary platform for users to discover, invest in, and manage tokenized alternative assets. This platform leverages blockchain technology to ensure security, transparency, and regulatory compliance. Users benefit from a user-friendly interface, real-time asset tracking, and access to a diverse portfolio of investment opportunities. The platform is designed to be accessible to both novice and experienced investors, making it one of the leading solutions in the tokenized alternative investment market.

VALOR extends its functionality by offering staking and earning products, allowing users to earn rewards on their VALOR holdings. These services are integrated directly into the MEXC platform, providing users with additional ways to generate passive income. Staking VALOR tokens not only supports the network but also enables users to participate in governance and decision-making processes, further enhancing the ecosystem's decentralization and user engagement.

The VALOR ecosystem also includes tools for asset management, portfolio tracking, and market analytics. These components work together to create a seamless and efficient environment where users can monitor their investments, analyze market trends, and make informed decisions. VALOR serves as the utility token that powers all interactions within the network, creating a self-sustaining and growing ecosystem.

Traditional alternative investments such as private equity, real estate, and hedge funds are often restricted to high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors due to high minimum investment requirements and regulatory barriers. This limits the ability of everyday investors to diversify their portfolios and access potentially higher returns.

Many alternative investment products suffer from a lack of transparency and liquidity, making it difficult for investors to track the performance of their assets or exit their positions when needed. This creates inefficiencies and increases risk for investors.

Investors in certain regions face additional challenges due to geographic restrictions and complex regulatory environments, which further limit their access to global investment opportunities.

VALOR addresses these pain points by leveraging blockchain technology to create a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments. The platform enables fractional ownership, allowing investors to participate with smaller amounts of capital. Blockchain ensures transparency and immutability, giving users real-time access to asset performance and transaction history. By operating on a global scale and adhering to regulatory standards, VALOR removes geographic and regulatory barriers, making alternative investments accessible to a broader audience. This innovative approach transforms how individuals interact with the investment industry, providing a comprehensive, efficient, and secure solution.

The total issuance (maximum supply) of the VALOR cryptocurrency token is currently 75,000,000 tokens. This figure reflects a reduction from the original issuance of 100,000,000 tokens, following a token burn event in December 2019 where 25,000,000 tokens were destroyed as part of a legal commitment to burn unsold tokens from the initial sale pool. The current circulating supply is approximately 50.29 million VALOR tokens.

45%: Reserved for the initial Pre-sale and ICO (with all unsold tokens from this pool burned by end of 2019)

Reserved for the initial Pre-sale and ICO (with all unsold tokens from this pool burned by end of 2019) 26%: Retained for future development (locked for 3 years, 2017–2020)

Retained for future development (locked for 3 years, 2017–2020) 19%: Allocated to the team, founders, employees, and advisors

Allocated to the team, founders, employees, and advisors 5%: Set aside for bounties and network growth

Set aside for bounties and network growth 5%: Allocated to a liquidity fund

After the burn, the effective maximum supply is 75,000,000 tokens. No new tokens will ever be minted; the supply is fixed. The original allocation percentages are based on the initial 100 million supply, but the burn reduced the total, so actual proportions may have shifted slightly post-burn.

VALOR serves as the utility token within the ecosystem, enabling users to access investment opportunities, participate in governance, and earn rewards through staking. The token is also used for transaction fees, network incentives, and as a medium of exchange within the digital assets platform.

At the time of listing, a significant portion of tokens entered circulation, with the remainder unlocked according to a predefined schedule to ensure market stability and long-term growth. The development fund tokens were locked for three years and have since been released.

VALOR implements a governance model that allows token holders to vote on proposals and influence the direction of the platform. Users can stake their VALOR tokens to earn rewards and gain additional privileges, supporting the network's security and decentralization.

