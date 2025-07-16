In the crypto market, liquidity and yield are often seen as conflicting goals. However, StakeStone offers an innovative solution as a cross chain liquidity infrastructure that uses its native tokenIn the crypto market, liquidity and yield are often seen as conflicting goals. However, StakeStone offers an innovative solution as a cross chain liquidity infrastructure that uses its native token
What is StakeStone (STO)? A Deep Dive into How This Cross-Chain Liquidity Platform Maximizes Yield

Jul 16, 2025
In the crypto market, liquidity and yield are often seen as conflicting goals. However, StakeStone offers an innovative solution as a cross chain liquidity infrastructure that uses its native token STO to resolve this tradeoff. It achieves both high liquidity and optimized returns. This article explores the key features of StakeStone and how it is redefining liquidity in the digital asset space.

StakeStone's Core Concept and Product


StakeStone is a cutting edge cross-chain liquidity infrastructure that introduces STO and SBTC, two assets representing liquid versions of ETH and BTC. Through the support of a dynamic staking network, it solves the conflict between locked assets and liquidity found in traditional staking models. The platform offers three main liquid assets:
  • STONE ETH: A yield-bearing liquid ETH
  • SBTC: An omnichain liquid BTC asset
  • STONEBTC: A yield generating BTC version

Unlike other staking protocols, StakeStone enables users to withdraw funds at any time on any supported blockchain without a lockup period, achieving real cross chain liquidity.

Key Problems Solved by StakeStone


StakeStone offers innovative solutions to four major pain points in the crypto market:

1）The tradeoff between asset locking and liquidity: Traditional staking forces users to choose between earning yield or maintaining liquidity. StakeStone enables both.
2）Fragmented liquidity: It aggregates various LRT pools, simplifying the user experience.
3）Challenges for Layer 2 and EVM-compatible chains: StakeStone helps emerging L2s and blockchains attract ETH liquidity.
4）Complexity of developer integration: It streamlines the process of integrating liquid restaking tokens (LRTs).

Since launching its testnet in July 2023, StakeStone has made significant progress, including over 310,000 ETH (approximately $870 million) in total value locked (TVL), 96,000 users onboarded, and successful integration with more than 10 protocols.

STO Token: Utility and Use Cases


As the native governance token of the StakeStone ecosystem, STO serves multiple purposes:

1）Governance: Holders can vote on major proposals that influence the platform’s development
2）Boosted yields: Locking STO grants veSTO, which unlocks higher yield benefits
3）Seasonal reset mechanism: Ensures fair governance by preventing long-term holders from dominating proposals
4）Access to reserve assets via swap and burn: Provides sustainable value for STO holders
5）Cross-chain operability: Seamlessly usable across multiple blockchains
6）Enhanced capital efficiency: Earn passive income while maintaining liquidity

StakeStone’s applications include STONE-Fi (a cross-chain liquidity marketplace), LiquidityPad (a cross-chain liquidity launch platform), and Stone.Pay (an innovative DeFi payment solution), offering users comprehensive tools for liquidity management.

StakeStone's Core Advantages Compared to Competitors


Compared to liquid staking services like Lido and Rocket Pool, StakeStone offers several key advantages:

1）Comprehensive cross-chain solution: Combines liquid staking, cross-chain interoperability, and yield optimization
2）Multi-asset support: Supports both ETH and BTC, providing diversified liquidity options
3）Modular architecture: Enables flexible adjustment of underlying strategies without impacting users' STONE holdings
4）Seamless cross-chain experience: Access and use assets across multiple chains while retaining underlying yield
5）Optimized yield strategies: Automatically maximizes returns without requiring active user management
6）Deep ecosystem integration: Strategic partnerships with emerging ecosystems such as Berachain, Linea, Monad, and Plume
7）Innovative governance model: Uses gauge-based governance with seasonal resets to ensure a fair decision-making process

How to Buy STO on MEXC


MEXC is an ideal platform for purchasing STO, offering users a smooth and convenient trading experience. Follow these steps to buy STO on MEXC:

1）Create a MEXC account: Visit the official MEXC website and complete the sign up process
2）Deposit funds: Deposit USDT or other cryptocurrencies into your MEXC account
3）Find the STO trading pair: In the search bar, enter STO and select the STO/USDT pair
4）Place your order: Choose the amount of STO you wish to buy and confirm the transaction

As a globally leading crypto exchange, MEXC offers high liquidity, a user-friendly interface, 24/7 customer support, and low trading fees, making it an ideal platform for acquiring STO tokens.

StakeStone is redefining liquidity in the crypto world with its innovative cross-chain infrastructure. By combining liquidity access with yield maximization, STO and SBTC provide unmatched value to users. As DeFi continues to expand across multiple chains, StakeStone is poised to play a key role in connecting blockchain ecosystems.


Want to get free STO tokens? MEXC is currently hosting the StakeStone airdrop with a total prize pool of 130,000 USDT! By completing simple deposit and trading tasks, you have the chance to share in these substantial rewards.
Register Now to Participate in the StakeStone Airdrop >>

Disclaimer: This material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, advisory, or any other related advice. It also does not serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute any form of investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the associated risks and invest with caution. All investment decisions made by users are independent of this platform.


