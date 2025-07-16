What is Side Protocol? A Guide to Bitcoin's New Financial Infrastructure

Category
Allocation Ratio
Criteria
Notes
Active Bitcoin Users
30%
Past network fee expenditure > 0.005 BTC
Capped at 50,000 addresses, 600 SIDE per address
NFT Community Members
10.50%
Invited members of NFT communities
Covers BTC, Cosmos, Solana, and Ethereum ecosystems
ATOM Stakers
15%
Users who staked ATOM in the Cosmos ecosystem
Includes Hydro users
Testnet Insiders
32%
Users who completed testnet tasks and submitted addresses
Divided into 11 reward tiers, no FCFS restriction
Validators & Bridge Operators
Designated Rewards
Actively participated in testnet node and cross-chain bridge operations
Must communicate via Discord, manually distributed
Public Goods Contributors
1%
Participants supporting AEZ public goods projects
Includes DoraHacks donors, voters, and DORA stakers
Social Event Participants
5%
Social whitelist events
Details forthcoming
In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o
If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig
If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several
Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco
Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap
Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are
Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While
Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S
Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple ne
The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets w
While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubb
PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared
As Bitcoin has established itself as the most secure and decentralized blockchain network, its limitations in scalability and programmability have become increasingly apparent. While the Bitcoin mainn
Based on data from holder.io, the total market capitalization recently reached trillions of dollars. Well-known exchanges such as MEXC, Binance, Coinbase, and others fall under the category of central
On May 24, 2024, the SEC approved the first eight Ethereum spot ETFs to be listed in the United States, including those from BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, Bitwise, VanEck, Ark Invest, Invesco Galaxy
Amid the accelerating convergence of blockchain and AI technologies, Codatta emerges as a revolutionary decentralized data protocol tackling one of Web3’s core challenges: building, managing, and mone