What is REX? An Introduction to Digital Assets

REX is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers the REVOX.AI decentralized platform, which is focused on building a shared AI interface for Web3 through permissionless machine learning infrastructure. Launched to address the growing need for scalable, decentralized AI solutions, REX enables users and developers to construct and innovate decentralized AI applications using modular agents. With its robust technological foundation, REX allows users to access and interact with AI-driven products and services while ensuring security, speed, and cost-efficiency within the Web3 ecosystem.

REX was founded by the team behind REVOX.AI, a group of experienced professionals with backgrounds in artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and decentralized application development. The founding team's vision is to democratize access to advanced AI tools by leveraging blockchain for transparency and permissionless innovation. Since its inception, REVOX.AI has achieved several significant milestones, including:

Launching its flagship super-app, Web3 GPT Lense , along with the Smart Wallet and ReadON DAO APP , which have collectively attracted over 21 million REX users worldwide.

, along with the and , which have collectively attracted over 21 million REX users worldwide. Building a permissionless machine learning infrastructure that empowers developers to create decentralized AI applications through modular agents.

Gaining recognition as an innovator in the intersection of AI and Web3, positioning REX as a leading solution provider in the decentralized AI sector.

The REX ecosystem consists of several interconnected products designed to provide a comprehensive solution for developers, users, and organizations seeking decentralized AI capabilities:

Web3 GPT Lense:

This flagship super-app serves as the main application of the REX ecosystem, allowing users to interact with AI-driven services and applications through a user-friendly interface. Built on permissionless machine learning infrastructure, it enables seamless access to decentralized AI tools, ensuring both scalability and security. With over 21 million users, Web3 GPT Lense is a leading solution in the decentralized AI application market. Smart Wallet:

The Smart Wallet extends the REX ecosystem by providing secure, AI-enhanced wallet services. Users can manage digital assets, interact with decentralized applications, and benefit from AI-powered security features. The wallet's integration with the broader REVOX.AI infrastructure creates a seamless and efficient user experience. ReadON DAO APP:

This component addresses the need for decentralized governance and community engagement. Through innovative DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) features, REX users can participate in decision-making, propose upgrades, and support ecosystem growth. The ReadON DAO APP represents a unique approach to decentralized governance in the AI sector.

Together, these products create a comprehensive environment where REX serves as the utility token powering all interactions, fostering a self-sustaining and rapidly growing REX ecosystem.

The decentralized AI sector faces several critical challenges that REX aims to address:

Centralization of AI Infrastructure:

Traditional AI platforms are often controlled by a few large entities, leading to limited access, high costs, and potential bias. This centralization restricts innovation and transparency, impacting developers and end-users alike. REX's permissionless infrastructure democratizes access, enabling anyone to build and deploy AI applications without gatekeepers. Lack of Interoperability in Web3 AI Solutions:

Many existing AI solutions are siloed, making it difficult for applications to communicate or share data securely. This fragmentation hinders the development of complex, cross-platform AI services. REX's modular agent architecture enables seamless interoperability, allowing diverse applications to collaborate and share resources efficiently. Barriers to Community Governance and Participation:

Users and developers often have limited influence over the direction of AI platforms. This lack of transparency can stifle innovation and erode trust. Through the ReadON DAO APP, REX empowers its community to participate in governance, propose changes, and drive REX ecosystem growth.

By leveraging blockchain and permissionless machine learning, REX provides a secure, efficient, and transparent solution that transforms how users and developers interact with decentralized AI.

The total issuance (maximum supply) of the digital token REX is 3,000,000,000 (3 billion) tokens, with a current circulating supply of 1,951,539,276 (approximately 1.95 billion) tokens as of August 6, 2025. This means about 65% of the total REX supply is currently in circulation. Proportional distribution details (such as allocations to team, investors, ecosystem, or reserves) are not specified in the available search results. The only specific distribution event mentioned is an airdrop of 3,860 REX tokens to certain users, but this is a very small fraction of the total supply and does not provide insight into the overall allocation structure.

Summary of available data:

Total (max) supply: 3,000,000,000 REX

3,000,000,000 REX Circulating supply: 1,951,539,276 REX

1,951,539,276 REX Airdrop example: 3,860 REX distributed to users

For a full breakdown of proportional distribution (e.g., team, investors, ecosystem, reserves), you would need to consult the official REX white paper or tokenomics documentation, which is not included in the provided search results.

Within the REVOX.AI ecosystem, REX serves multiple functions:

Transaction Fees : Used to pay for AI service usage and application interactions.

: Used to pay for AI service usage and application interactions. Governance : REX token holders can participate in DAO governance, voting on proposals and protocol upgrades.

: REX token holders can participate in DAO governance, voting on proposals and protocol upgrades. Staking and Incentives: Users may stake REX to earn rewards or gain access to premium features (specific APY and staking mechanisms are not detailed in the available data).

The current circulating supply is approximately 65% of the total REX supply, but the detailed unlock schedule and vesting periods are not specified in the available sources.

REX implements a DAO-based governance model through the ReadON DAO APP, allowing REX token holders to propose and vote on ecosystem changes. Staking mechanisms are implied but not described in detail in the available data.

REX stands as an innovative solution in the decentralized AI sector, addressing key challenges through its permissionless machine learning infrastructure and modular agent architecture. With a rapidly growing user base and a suite of interconnected products, REX demonstrates significant potential to transform how developers and users interact with AI in the Web3 era.

Ready to start trading REX? Our comprehensive 'REX Trading Complete Guide: From Getting Started to Hands-On Trading' walks you through everything you need to know—from REX fundamentals and wallet setup to advanced trading strategies and risk management techniques. Whether you're new to cryptocurrency or an experienced trader, this step-by-step guide will equip you with knowledge on MEXC's secure platform. Discover how to maximize your REX potential today!