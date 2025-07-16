What is Reddio? Revolutionizing Layer-2 Performance with Parallelism and GPU Acceleration

Reddio is a high-performance Ethereum-based Layer-2 scaling solution designed to tackle the scalability and computational efficiency bottlenecks of traditional blockchains through parallel execution and GPU acceleration technologies.









As blockchain technology rapidly evolves, performance limitations have become a major barrier to mass adoption. The traditional Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which processes transactions serially, struggles to keep up with high-throughput applications. With rising demands from sectors like decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain gaming, and artificial intelligence (AI), there is a growing need for powerful computing infrastructure. Reddio addresses this challenge with a revolutionary approach.





Reddio aims to resolve the bottlenecks encountered by the EVM during transaction processing. By introducing parallel execution and GPU acceleration, it dramatically enhances blockchain throughput and efficiency, providing robust infrastructure support for high-performance applications in DeFi, gaming, and AI-powered solutions.













Reddio introduces a parallel execution mechanism that allows transactions within the same block to be processed simultaneously across multiple threads. This effectively utilizes multicore server resources, significantly boosting throughput and reducing transaction costs.









Reddio has developed a CUDA-compatible parallel EVM (CuEVM), translating EVM opcodes into CUDA instructions. By harnessing GPU parallel computing power, Reddio achieves unprecedented computational efficiency.









Built on the Golang-based Yu framework, Reddio features a modular design that supports flexible integration of various virtual machines, data availability layers, and consensus mechanisms. Developers can tailor execution environments to specific use cases while leveraging advanced features like data availability support, MEV resistance, and high-performance consensus. This design ensures both scalability and full compatibility with the Ethereum ecosystem.













Token Name: RDO

Total Supply: 10 billion RDO









Reddio's token distribution strategy balances decentralization, ecosystem growth, stakeholder incentives, and long-term sustainability. Allocations are as follows:





Community: 8.00%

Security & Network Incentives: 25.00%

Ecosystem Growth: 22.76%

Treasury: 6.96%

Contributors: 21.80%

Strategic Investors: 15.48%













RDO is the native utility token of the Reddio ecosystem, serving as the economic engine that powers network operations, incentivizes community participation, and supports overall network stability. It has a wide range of use cases, including transaction fee payments, staking rewards, validator participation, community governance voting rights, and ecosystem growth initiatives.









Reddio brings groundbreaking performance enhancements to the Ethereum ecosystem through its innovative parallel execution architecture and GPU acceleration technology. The launch of its native token, RDO, marks a new chapter in the project's development. Whether you're a developer or investor, Reddio presents a high-performance Layer-2 solution worth your attention. As the ecosystem continues to expand and mature, Reddio is poised to become a foundational infrastructure for next-generation Web3 applications, driving widespread adoption of blockchain technology.





