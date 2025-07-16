Amid the rapid development of Web3, content creation is undergoing an unprecedented paradigm shift. Redbrick stands out as an innovative project in this wave, aiming to reshape the production andAmid the rapid development of Web3, content creation is undergoing an unprecedented paradigm shift. Redbrick stands out as an innovative project in this wave, aiming to reshape the production and
Learn/Hot Token Zone/Project Introduction/What is Red...tion Engine

What is Redbrick (BRIC)? An AI-Driven Web3 Game Creation Engine

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
REDBRICK
BRIC$0.004174-28.75%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05888+0.13%
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.3175+0.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006644-1.05%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02437+0.04%

Amid the rapid development of Web3, content creation is undergoing an unprecedented paradigm shift. Redbrick stands out as an innovative project in this wave, aiming to reshape the production and consumption of 3D games and metaverse content through AI technology, visual programming, and on-chain economic models.

With its proprietary OOBC engine, powerful AI-assisted tools, a global user network, and a robust token economy, Redbrick lowers the technical barriers to content creation while establishing a “Create-Play-Earn” ecosystem. This offers developers, creators, and users new ways to capture value.

1. Project Overview: What is Redbrick?


Redbrick is an AI-powered, cloud-based Web3 platform that makes creating 3D games, virtual worlds, and metaverse content easier. Using its Object-Oriented Block Coding (OOBC) visual programming system along with text-to-code technology, users can create interactive features and 3D environments simply by using natural language, with no coding experience required.

Redbrick provides a complete toolchain from creation to monetization, applicable in education, marketing, social interaction, and Web3 gaming. Through its C2E (Create-to-Earn) mechanism, creators can earn BRIC tokens by renting or owning virtual land and publishing content, fostering content incentives and ecosystem co-development.

2. Key Highlights and Technical Architecture


Redbrick’s technical architecture balances usability, scalability, and creator-friendliness. Powered by AI-driven toolchains and a multi-chain compatible framework, it offers unprecedented freedom and efficiency for content creation.

2.1 AI-Assisted Creation Tools


  • Accelerates generation of scenes, models, and animations using AI, with live code assistance.
  • Supports visual 3D scene editing across multiple devices (PC, tablet, mobile).

2.2 Open Web3 Metaverse


  • Fully web-based platform with no installation required; supports multi-chain and third-party metaverse interactions.
  • Provides an open metaverse SDK and cross-platform content scheduling to build a true cross-chain collaboration platform.

2.3 Rich Resources and SDK Support


  • Built-in extensive asset library (meshes, GUIs, sound effects, advertising components, etc.) for fast scene building.
  • Offers a Play Store and Unity plugin support, compatible with integration of external game assets.

3. Development Stage and Ecosystem Scale


Redbrick continues to iterate technically while making significant progress in community growth and ecosystem development, laying a solid foundation for the long-term success of its Web3 content platform. Currently, Redbrick has achieved important milestones in creation tools, NFT issuance, and community engagement:

Genesis Land Issuance: The Genesis Land NFT presale is complete (3,500 total, 500 sold), and token rewards and benefits for Land holders have been launched. The first presale successfully distributed 1,000 BRIC tokens via airdrop to holders and introduced staking rewards and IEO priority access.
Ongoing Creator Income and Incentives: Genesis Land NFT holders receive BRIC airdrops and can earn additional rewards by staking their Land. They also gain access to exclusive online/offline community events and priority participation in future projects.

4. Redbrick Tokenomics


BRIC is the native token of the Redbrick platform ecosystem, used for incentives, trading, governance, and Land benefits:

Land Airdrop: Each Genesis Land NFT presale grants 1,000 BRIC; Land holders can earn more rewards through Earn-to-Stake programs.
Content Sales: Users trade game assets such as skins and power-ups on the Market using BRIC.
Advertising Model: Advertisers use BRIC to place ads, and users earn revenue shares through content consumption and engagement.
IEO Priority: Land holders receive priority access to BRIC Launchpad and IEO, enjoying early on-chain benefits.
Token Burn Mechanism: The platform plans to use part of its transaction revenue for buybacks and token burns to stabilize BRIC’s value.

5. Future Plans and Vision


Redbrick has a clear development roadmap focused on building its content ecosystem, upgrading the technology platform, and expanding globally to achieve sustainable growth.

5.1 Technology Enhancements


  • Develop a Play Store with Unity plugin compatibility, integrating both Web2 and Web3 content.
  • Implement Telegram support to extend coverage into Web2 scenarios.
  • Enhance creator support by providing tools, APIs, and fostering innovation within the ecosystem.

5.2 Metaverse Ecosystem Implementation


  • Expand the open metaverse SDK to improve cross-chain interaction and collaboration.
  • Continue to grow the advertising system and marketplace to complete the Create-to-Earn (C2E) cycle.

5.3 Education & Blockchain Business Expansion


  • Deepen Web2 education services, targeting markets such as Southeast Asia and Japan.
  • Collaborate with governments and major institutions to broaden platform influence.


6. How to Buy BRIC Tokens on MEXC


Redbrick uses AI and OOBC to simplify content creation, integrating wallets, templates, and SDKs into a Create-Play-Earn (C2E) ecosystem. With a strong community and clear token model, it has a solid foundation and growth potential. By expanding multi-chain support and enhancing advertising and content efficiency, Redbrick aims to be a key platform for the Web3 metaverse. For those optimistic about Web3 gaming, education, virtual spaces, and AI-driven tools, Redbrick is a project to watch and join.

BRIC is currently listed on MEXC available for trading with ultra-low fees. To purchase BRIC on MEXC:

1) Log in to the MEXC App or official website.
2) Search for "BRIC" in the search bar and select Spot or Futures trading.
3) Choose your order type, enter quantity and price, and complete the trade.

You can also visit the MEXC Airdrop+ event page to participate in BRIC airdrop activities and earn additional rewards!
Disclaimer: The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple ne

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets w

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubb

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Related Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus