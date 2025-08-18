What is ONE? An Introduction to Digital Assets

ONE token is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers the Harmony decentralized platform, focused on solving scalability and interoperability challenges in blockchain networks. Launched in June 2019, the Harmony coin was developed to address the limitations of speed, cost, and security in the blockchain sector. With its unique technology—state sharding and efficient peer-to-peer networking—ONE crypto enables users to transact rapidly and securely, while maintaining low fees and high throughput. Harmony's architecture is designed to support decentralized applications (dApps) and cross-chain finance, making it a compelling choice for developers and users seeking scalable blockchain solutions.
The Harmony token was founded in 2018 by Stephen Tse and a team of engineers with backgrounds at leading technology companies such as Google, Apple, and Amazon. The founding team brings deep expertise in cryptography, distributed systems, and artificial intelligence. Their mission was to create a blockchain platform that could scale to billions of users and enable secure, fast, and cost-effective transactions for decentralized applications.
Since its inception, Harmony has achieved several significant milestones:
Harmony crypto gained substantial attention after demonstrating its sharding technology, positioning itself as an innovator in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and cross-chain interoperability space.
The Harmony ecosystem consists of several interconnected products that work together to provide a comprehensive solution for developers, users, and enterprises:
These products work together to create a comprehensive environment where ONE coin serves as the utility and governance token, powering all interactions within the network and supporting a self-sustaining, growing ecosystem.
The blockchain industry faces several critical challenges that Harmony (ONE) aims to solve:
Harmony crypto addresses these pain points through its sharding technology, cross-chain bridges, and robust consensus mechanisms. By leveraging state sharding and secure networking, ONE token provides a comprehensive, efficient, and secure solution that transforms how users interact with decentralized applications and finance.
ONE coin has been designed with a thoughtful tokenomics model to ensure long-term sustainability and value for all stakeholders:
The total issuance (maximum supply) of the digital token ONE—the native token of the Harmony blockchain—is 13,156,044,839 ONE.
The proportional distribution of ONE token is as follows:
These allocations are based on Harmony's official documentation and white paper, which detail the tokenomics and initial distribution plan. The circulating supply may differ due to vesting schedules and staking, but the above percentages reflect the original allocation from the total supply.
Within the ecosystem, ONE crypto serves multiple functions:
Harmony coin implements a delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) governance model, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making through validator delegation and on-chain voting. Staking rewards vary based on network participation and validator performance.
Official sources:
The ONE token stands as an innovative solution in the blockchain sector, addressing key challenges through its scalable architecture and cross-chain capabilities. With its growing user base and robust ecosystem, Harmony coin demonstrates significant potential to transform how developers and users interact with decentralized applications and finance.
