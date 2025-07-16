MYX Spot trading is now live on MEXC. You can also visit the MEXC Airdrop+ page to participate in the MYX airdrop event. As blockchain technology rapidly advances, decentralized finance (DeFi)MYX Spot trading is now live on MEXC. You can also visit the MEXC Airdrop+ page to participate in the MYX airdrop event. As blockchain technology rapidly advances, decentralized finance (DeFi)
Learn/Hot Token Zone/Project Introduction/What is MYX...ves Trading

What is MYX Finance? A New Paradigm for On-Chain Derivatives Trading

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Industry Buzz
MYX Finance
MYX$2.5019-2.06%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000326-16.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233+0.86%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.000597-53.50%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001063+8.02%

MYX Spot trading is now live on MEXC. You can also visit the MEXC Airdrop+ page to participate in the MYX airdrop event.

As blockchain technology rapidly advances, decentralized finance (DeFi) continues to evolve through constant innovation. Derivative trading, a key segment within DeFi, is undergoing a major transformation. However, high entry barriers, complex operations, and significant slippage on both centralized and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) make it difficult for many everyday investors to participate. Against this backdrop, MYX Finance was created to address these challenges through technological innovation, enabling equal access to Alpha trading for all.

1. Introduction to MYX Finance


MYX Finance is a crypto derivatives protocol incubated by D11 Labs, and the first perpetual DEX to implement chain abstraction. With a single unified account, users can trade across multiple chains without switching wallets or paying cross-chain bridge fees. The platform supports a variety of assets, including USDC, USDT, ETH, BTC, BNB, and SOL, and offers perpetual contracts with up to 50x leverage. It aims to combine the smooth trading experience of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralization.

Backed by major industry investors such as Sequoia China, HashKey Capital, and Consensys, MYX has seen explosive growth on both Linea and BNB Chain, quickly becoming the fastest-growing derivatives protocol in 2024, and is widely regarded as the main competitor to Hyperliquid.

2. Key Features of MYX Finance


MPM Mechanism: At the core of MYX is its proprietary MPM (Matching Pool Mechanism), which intelligently matches long and short positions to enable zero-slippage trading, low fees, and high capital efficiency. Unlike traditional order book models, MPM does not rely on high TVL to maintain stable liquidity and deliver an efficient trading experience, significantly reducing trading costs for users.

Unified Account: Users can trade derivatives across multiple chains and assets using a single account, without the need to switch wallets, use cross-chain bridges, or pay gas fees. This design offers a seamless, CEX-like trading experience with decentralized infrastructure.

Seamless Trading: MYX Finance's seamless trading feature leverages encryption abstraction technology to combine the security of DEXs with the usability of CEXs. With just one-time authorization, users can trade anytime without repeated signature confirmations or gas prepayments, greatly improving execution efficiency.

Permissionless Listings: MYX supports the permissionless listing of any new asset, including early-stage memecoins and low-cap long-tail assets. As long as the community approves, these tokens can gain access to deep liquidity markets on the platform.

High Leverage and Low Fees: MYX offers leverage up to 50x with trading fees that are extremely low, on par with centralized exchanges, and provides highly competitive funding rates.

3. MYX Token Price: Tokenomics and Utility


3.1 MYX Token Overview


The allocation of MYX is carefully structured to reward early supporters, promote community participation, and empower investors, supporting the long-term growth of the ecosystem. The total supply is 1,000,000,000 MYX tokens, distributed as follows:

  • Community Rewards: 450 million MYX (45%)
  • Team and Advisors: 200 million MYX (20%)
  • Institutional Investors: 200 million MYX (20%)
  • Initial Community Liquidity: 100 million MYX (10%)
  • Future Reserves: 50 million MYX (5%)


3.2 MYX Token Utility


MYX is the core token underpinning MYX Finance's chain-abstraction liquidity layer and is designed to capture value across the platform. Its primary functions include:

Governance: MYX holders can participate in governance decisions, including voting on the platform's development direction and key protocol rules.
Staking Rewards: Users can stake MYX tokens on the platform to earn additional returns. Stakers receive a portion of trading fees as rewards and also gain governance participation rights.
Incentive Mechanism: MYX serves as an incentive token, rewarding users who contribute to the platform ecosystem, such as liquidity providers, traders, and developers.
Cross-Chain Expansion: MYX will play a role in driving the protocol's expansion across multiple blockchain ecosystems, supporting cross-chain trading and asset interoperability.

4. How to Buy MYX on MEXC?


MYX Finance addresses key challenges in traditional DeFi derivatives trading through its innovative MPM mechanism and chain-abstraction account system. By offering a user experience close to that of centralized exchanges while maintaining the transparency and security of decentralization, MYX delivers a compelling solution for the next generation of on-chain trading. As its ecosystem grows and features continue to evolve, MYX is well-positioned to become a significant player in the future of DeFi.

In its rapid development, MYX Finance has partnered with leading global exchange MEXC, providing strong momentum for the project's growth.

Known for its low fees, ultra-fast execution, broad asset coverage, and deep liquidity, MEXC has earned the trust of investors worldwide. Its sharp focus on emerging projects and strong support mechanisms also make it a fertile ground for nurturing high-potential Web3 ventures.

MYX Spot trading is now live on MEXC, where users can trade the token with extremely low fees.

1) Open and log in to the MEXC App or official website.
2) Search for MYX in the search bar and select the MYX Spot trading pair.
3) Choose your order type, enter the quantity, price, and other parameters to complete the trade.

Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple ne

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets w

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubb

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Related Articles

What Is Bitlayer (BTR)? A Guide to the Next-Generation Bitcoin Layer-2 Solution

What Is Bitlayer (BTR)? A Guide to the Next-Generation Bitcoin Layer-2 Solution

As Bitcoin has established itself as the most secure and decentralized blockchain network, its limitations in scalability and programmability have become increasingly apparent. While the Bitcoin mainn

What is a Decentralized Exchange?

What is a Decentralized Exchange?

Based on data from holder.io, the total market capitalization recently reached trillions of dollars. Well-known exchanges such as MEXC, Binance, Coinbase, and others fall under the category of central

What are Ethereum Spot ETFs?

What are Ethereum Spot ETFs?

On May 24, 2024, the SEC approved the first eight Ethereum spot ETFs to be listed in the United States, including those from BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, Bitwise, VanEck, Ark Invest, Invesco Galaxy

AI × Blockchain × Data Science: How Codatta is Transforming the Web3 Data Economy

AI × Blockchain × Data Science: How Codatta is Transforming the Web3 Data Economy

Amid the accelerating convergence of blockchain and AI technologies, Codatta emerges as a revolutionary decentralized data protocol tackling one of Web3’s core challenges: building, managing, and mone

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus