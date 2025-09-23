What is Lombard? The Bitcoin DeFi Revolution That Reached $1 Billion TVL in 92 Days









1) LBTC Sets a Record: Reached $1 billion TVL in just 92 days, becoming the fastest-growing yield-bearing token in crypto history, while bringing over $2 billion in liquidity to 12 blockchains.

2) Robust Security Alliance: Backed by a coalition of 14 leading digital asset institutions, including OKX, Galaxy, and DCG, to safeguard user assets.

3) Comprehensive Product Ecosystem: Built a full product suite including DeFi Vaults, a DeFi Marketplace, and SDK development tools to serve diverse user needs.

4) Broad DeFi Integration: Already integrated into 80+ major DeFi protocols, including top-tier projects such as Aave, Morpho, and Curve.

5) Top-Tier Investment Backing: Secured $16 million in funding led by Polychain Capital, with participation from BabylonChain, Franklin Templeton, and OKX Ventures.









Lombard is a platform focused on building an on-chain BTC capital market, with the goal of unlocking the full potential of BTC as a core digital asset. Founded in 2024, Lombard introduced LBTC, a liquid staking token for Bitcoin, pioneering a new model that deeply integrates Bitcoin with DeFi. This allows BTC to participate in a wide range of on-chain financial activities, generating yield while maintaining liquidity.





The founding team of Lombard consists of DeFi experts from Polychain, Babylon, Argent (Ready), Coinbase, and Maple, all with extensive experience in founding, scaling, and operating companies in the DeFi space.





In July 2024, Lombard completed a $16 million seed round led by Polychain Capital. Other investors included BabylonChain, Inc., dao5, Franklin Templeton, Foresight Ventures, HTX Ventures, Mirana Ventures, Mantle EcoFund, Nomad Capital, OKX Ventures, and Robot Ventures.









BTC, the pioneer of cryptocurrencies, has been around for 16 years. It sparked the development of the entire blockchain industry, giving rise to innovations such as DeFi, stablecoins, and tokenization. Yet, the reality is that most of the world’s $2 trillion worth of Bitcoin remains stored in cold wallets, largely absent from the very on-chain revolution it helped create. Lombard's BTC is to change this, enabling Bitcoin to actively participate in on-chain economic activities and unlock greater value.













LBTC is the core product launched by Lombard, a liquid-staked BTC token. Users can stake their BTC on the Lombard platform and receive an equivalent amount of LBTC in return. The process is similar to depositing gold in a bank and receiving a deposit certificate that can circulate freely.





What makes LBTC unique:

Value Preservation : 1 LBTC always corresponds to the value of 1 BTC.

Yield Generation : Holding LBTC allows users to earn native staking rewards.

Liquidity : LBTC can be freely utilized across a wide range of DeFi protocols.

Security: Backed by a Security Alliance of 14 leading digital asset institutions.













LBTC has set multiple records in cryptocurrency history:

Reached $1 billion in total value locked (TVL) in just 92 days, making it the fastest-growing yield-bearing token to date.

Brought over $2 billion of new liquidity across 12 blockchains.

More than 80% of LBTC is actively deployed in various DeFi protocols.

Attracted participation from over 260,000 users worldwide.

These milestones highlight the strong market demand for on-chain BTC.









BARD is the native token of the Lombard protocol, designed to serve as the economic coordination mechanism for the BTC on-chain capital market. It drives growth, supports protocol governance, and provides access to products.





Total Supply: 1 billion

Initial Circulating Supply at TGE: 225 million

Full Unlock Schedule: 4 years









Category Percentage Tokens Vesting Schedule Ecosystem (35%) Season 1 BARD Airdrop 4% 40 million Distributed in two phases, at TGE and six months later Season 2 BARD Airdrop 1.5% 15 million Fully unlocked at the end of Season 2 Community Sale 1.5% 15 million Fully unlocked at TGE Kaito Yappers 0.16% 1.6 million Distributed over two seasons Ecosystem Activation 9.34% 93.4 million Fully unlocked at TGE Ecosystem Development 18.5% 185 million Linear vesting over 24 months LBF Foundation (20%) Initial Unlock 4.25% 42.5 million Fully unlocked at TGE Subsequent Unlocks 15.75% 157.5 million Linear vesting over 3 years Early Investors (20%) —— 20% 200 million 12-month lock-up after TGE, then linear vesting over 36 months Core Contributors (25%) —— 25% 250 million 12-month lock-up after TGE, then linear vesting over 36 months













Function Category Primary Role Details Governance Protocol decision-making Serves as the foundation of Lombard governance, granting decision-making power to the community. Holders can participate in key votes on validator sets, fee structures, and product roadmaps. Grants for ecosystem development are distributed through the LBF Foundation. Security Protect cross-chain transfers Holders can stake BARD to secure LBTC cross-chain transfers. Built on Chainlink CCIP and Symbiotic infrastructure. Creates a decentralized security layer that scales with protocol adoption. Ecosystem Growth Drive network effects

Funding for ecosystem grants, partnerships, and R&D provided via the LBF Foundation. Accelerates protocol adoption and expands its reach. Strengthens BTC's role at the center of on-chain finance. Protocol Utility Product access and privileges Provides priority access, preferential terms, and enhanced features. Expands utility over time through governance-driven innovation. Ensures BARD remains central across all layers of the Lombard infrastructure.









At present, retail users can purchase BARD tokens through several channels, including directly on MEXC, where both Spot and Futures trading are available.









MEXC has also launched the BARD Spinfest and Airdrop+ events, where participants can complete activity tasks to earn corresponding rewards.













Lombard is not limited to LBTC alone. It has built a complete product suite designed to meet the diverse needs of users:









DeFi Vaults are automated yield management solutions that strategically allocate LBTC across different DeFi protocols to generate higher returns. They bridge the gap between Bitcoin and DeFi by offering a seamless user experience, enabling optimized yield without the need for manual position management.





DeFi Vaults support LBTC, wBTC, and cbBTC, giving users access to a wide range of DeFi strategies across protocols such as Aave, Pendle, and Uniswap. The total value locked (TVL) in DeFi Vaults has already exceeded $600 million.









Lombard has built a one-stop DeFi marketplace where users can explore a wide range of lending and BTC trading opportunities. The platform currently supports 12 major blockchains, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Base, and BNB Chain. Within the DeFi marketplace, users can:

Discover high-quality vaults and on-chain strategies

Filter opportunities by blockchain, asset, protocol, or risk level

Deploy strategies instantly, no need to leave the platform









Lombard SDK V3 is an official toolkit designed for developers, significantly lowering the technical barriers to Bitcoin integration and accelerating ecosystem growth. Key features of the Lombard SDK include:

Deposit BTC and mint LBTC

Deposit into DeFi: automatically deploy assets to vaults or integrated protocols

Track LBTC balances, vault positions, and rewards

Claim BTC-based rewards and ecosystem incentives

Withdraw BTC at any time









Through the Babylon Bitcoin staking protocol, BTC holders can delegate their assets to help secure networks and earn staking rewards. This can be done in two ways: by staking directly with finality providers (FPs) via Babylon, or by staking through Lombard.













One of Lombard's most distinctive innovations is its Security Alliance model. This alliance is composed of 14 leading digital asset institutions, including industry heavyweights such as OKX, Galaxy, DCG, Wintermute, Amber Group, Figment, and P2P. The Security Alliance offers several key advantages:

Risk decentralization: Eliminates single points of failure

Professional operation: Each member is an expert in their domain

Aligned incentives: All members share responsibility for maintaining system security

On-chain transparency: All operations are verifiable on-chain









In addition to the Security Alliance, Lombard implements a comprehensive, multi-tiered security framework:

Smart contracts are audited by multiple top-tier audit firms

Strict AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and risk monitoring protocols are in place

Full transaction traceability is provided for user transparency

Advanced key management technology (CubeSigner) is employed for secure asset custody













Lombard's success is built on the strength of its broader ecosystem. To date, over 80 leading DeFi protocols have integrated LBTC, including:

Lending protocols: Aave, Morpho, Maple, and others

Trading platforms: Pendle, Curve, and more

Restaking platforms: EigenLayer, Etherfi, etc.

Major exchanges: OKX, Bybit, MEXC, among others

This broad integration gives LBTC holders a wide range of use cases, enabling them to flexibly allocate assets based on their individual risk tolerance and yield objectives.













For everyday users, Lombard offers a secure and straightforward way to activate idle BTC, unlocking additional yield while preserving the underlying value of their assets.





For developers and protocols, Lombard provides a fast and seamless gateway to Bitcoin liquidity. Partnering with Lombard has become one of the most efficient paths for blockchains and protocols to access native Bitcoin capital.





For the broader industry, what Lombard is building is truly milestone-worthy. It's not just infrastructure. It's a liquidity flywheel, a distribution engine, and an access layer that collectively drives the next phase of industry growth.





BTC's role as digital gold and a store of value is already widely accepted, but Lombard believes it can go further. By bringing BTC on-chain, Lombard is ushering in a new era where Bitcoin plays an active role in shaping the on-chain economy.





Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.



