What is ITHACA? An Introduction to Digital Assets

ITHACA is the native token of Ithaca Protocol, a non-custodial, composable options protocol that enables optimal risk sharing across time and event horizons and provides modular decentralized infrastructure to spin up and market make complete option, option-strategy, and structured product markets on any underlying. Launched for trading on MEXC in December 2024, ITHACA underpins a decentralized options marketplace designed for both professional and retail users. By leveraging on-chain infrastructure, Ithaca Protocol allows users to create and trade sophisticated ITHACA-powered derivatives while aiming for transparency and programmable liquidity in the ITHACA ecosystem.

Public materials on MEXC and listing announcements describe Ithaca Protocol's product focus but do not name specific founders or disclose prior affiliations, so founder identities and backgrounds have not been officially provided in those sources. The ITHACA project positions itself as a professional-grade, non-custodial options infrastructure emphasizing composability and market-making modules, indicating a derivatives- and DeFi-native builder focus behind the ITHACA token development.

According to the MEXC listing schedule relayed by third-party coverage, ITHACA opened trading on December 19, 2024 (UTC), with deposits open and withdrawals enabled on December 20, 2024 (UTC), marking its initial centralized market access on MEXC. MEXC's live market page records ITHACA's listing-era metrics, including an all-time high price on December 18, 2024, and deployment on BNB Smart Chain, reflecting the ITHACA protocol's cross-ecosystem accessibility for users seeking options exposure. Beyond listing and market data, no additional official ITHACA milestones (such as audited mainnet releases or strategic partnerships) are detailed on the cited MEXC pages.

The Ithaca Protocol ecosystem centers on non-custodial options infrastructure designed to let users create, trade, and market make options and structured products programmatically with ITHACA tokens. The core ITHACA offerings include:

Ithaca Protocol provides modular, non-custodial rails for spinning up complete option and strategy markets on any underlying, enabling risk sharing across time and event horizons within the ITHACA framework. This design aims to help traders and liquidity providers form and price complex derivatives transparently while remaining on-chain using ITHACA.

The ITHACA protocol emphasizes tooling to "spin up and market make" option, option-strategy, and structured-product markets, supporting liquidity formation and smoother execution for professional and retail users in a unified ITHACA framework.

By enabling structured products on top of options, Ithaca Protocol extends beyond vanilla calls/puts to strategy baskets tailored to different risk-return profiles, improving capital efficiency and customization for ITHACA users.

Together, these components form a non-custodial, composable environment in which ITHACA functions as the network's core token for participation within the broader Ithaca Protocol markets listed on MEXC.

Options trading is often siloed or custodial, increasing counterparty and operational risk. ITHACA Protocol's non-custodial approach keeps user control on-chain while enabling options markets on diverse underlyings to broaden access and transparency in the ITHACA ecosystem.

Traditional platforms can be rigid for multi-leg strategies. ITHACA Protocol emphasizes composability, allowing creation of complete option-strategy and structured product markets, which supports sophisticated hedging and payoff design with ITHACA tokens.

Market-making for options can be operationally heavy. The ITHACA protocol's modular infrastructure to "spin up and market make" aims to lower barriers for LPs and professional traders to supply liquidity across products and time horizons using ITHACA.

ITHACA's team has not publicly disclosed a fixed total token supply yet; the only official quantity shared is that the Season One airdrop will distribute up to 2% of the eventual total ITHACA supply, with tokens allocated in proportion to points earned during the season. Key points from official ITHACA sources:

Proportional distribution mechanism: ITHACA tokens from Season One are allocated "in proportion to points earned," based on a transparent points system tied to trading and engagement.

Airdrop size: Season One airdrop is up to 2% of the total ITHACA token supply.

Points cap: Season One will distribute up to 2 billion points, which serve as the basis for proportional ITHACA token allocation at TGE.

Timing: The ITHACA token generation event (TGE) timing is subject to protocol traction and market conditions.

What's missing:

Total ITHACA issuance (fixed supply number) has not been stated in the docs or the airdrop announcement; therefore, a precise maximum ITHACA supply figure cannot be confirmed at this time based on official materials.

Note: Some market pages display placeholder figures (e.g., max or total ITHACA supply) derived from third-party aggregators; however, official ITHACA tokenomics have not published a definitive total supply number. For trading reference, ITHACA is listed on MEXC with live market data and historical price records.

Utility within the ITHACA protocol's options and structured-products ecosystem, aligned with participation in creation and trading of markets and strategies.

Alignment with activity-based distribution via ITHACA Season One points, tying token allocation to user engagement and trading contributions.

Season One airdrop: up to 2% of total ITHACA supply at TGE, allocated proportionally to points; TGE timing depends on protocol traction and market conditions.

No full ITHACA unlock schedule or long-term release curve has been published in official materials cited here.

ITHACA governance and staking details have not been specified in the cited official materials; no formal governance model or APY parameters are available on the referenced ITHACA pages.

ITHACA powers a non-custodial, composable options protocol aiming to make sophisticated derivatives and structured products accessible on-chain, with infrastructure designed for both professional and retail participants in the ITHACA ecosystem. Its ITHACA Season One, points-based airdrop model ties token distribution to user activity, while listing on MEXC provides accessible market entry and liquidity for traders following the ITHACA project's development. Ready to start trading ITHACA? Our comprehensive 'ITHACA Trading Complete Guide: From Getting Started to Hands-On Trading' walks you through everything you need to know—from ITHACA fundamentals and wallet setup to advanced ITHACA trading strategies and risk management techniques—so you can trade ITHACA on MEXC's secure platform with confidence.