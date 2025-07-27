What is IRIS? Understanding the Basics IRIS token is the native digital asset of the IRISnet blockchain, a next-generation interchain service hub designed to facilitate interoperability andWhat is IRIS? Understanding the Basics IRIS token is the native digital asset of the IRISnet blockchain, a next-generation interchain service hub designed to facilitate interoperability and
Learn/Learn/Crypto Pulse/What is IRI...ital Assets

What is IRIS? An Introduction to Digital Assets

Jul 27, 2025MEXC
0m
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0008167+0.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006674-1.73%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03369+2.15%
CROSS
CROSS$0.10383-15.17%
InterMilanFanToken
INTER$0.3734+1.05%

What is IRIS? Understanding the Basics

IRIS token is the native digital asset of the IRISnet blockchain, a next-generation interchain service hub designed to facilitate interoperability and integration of business services across heterogeneous blockchains, including both public and consortium chains. Launched in April 2019, IRISnet crypto was developed to address the critical challenge of cross-chain communication and service coordination within the rapidly expanding blockchain ecosystem. Built on the Cosmos SDK and enhanced with its own service infrastructure and improved Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol, IRISnet enables developers and enterprises to build distributed applications that can seamlessly interact with multiple blockchains. The IRIS coin powers this ecosystem, providing utility for transaction fees, staking, governance, and incentivizing network participants, all while ensuring security, scalability, and efficient cross-chain operations.

The Team and Development History of IRIS

IRISnet was founded in 2018 by a team led by Bianjie, a Shanghai-based blockchain technology company with deep expertise in distributed systems, cryptography, and enterprise IT solutions. The core team includes experienced engineers and researchers who have contributed to major open-source blockchain projects and have backgrounds in both academia and industry. Their vision was to create a platform that could bridge the gap between different blockchains and real-world business services, leveraging the power of the Cosmos ecosystem to enable true interoperability.

Since its inception, IRISnet has achieved several significant milestones. These include the successful completion of its private and public token sales, the launch of its mainnet in April 2019, and the integration of advanced IBC features to support cross-chain asset and data transfers. The project has also established strategic partnerships with leading blockchain projects and enterprise consortia, further expanding its ecosystem. Notably, IRISnet coin has played a pioneering role in the Cosmos network, being among the first to implement and extend IBC capabilities for real-world business use cases.

Core Products and Features of the IRIS Ecosystem

The IRISnet ecosystem is composed of several interconnected products and services designed to provide a comprehensive solution for developers, enterprises, and users seeking cross-chain interoperability.

  • IRIS Hub (Mainnet Platform):
    The IRIS Hub is the core blockchain of the IRISnet ecosystem, serving as the main interchain service hub. It enables users and developers to deploy and interact with distributed applications that can access services and assets across multiple blockchains. The IRIS Hub leverages the Cosmos SDK and an enhanced IBC protocol, providing high throughput, security, and flexible service integration. It is currently used by a growing number of projects and enterprises for cross-chain asset transfers, decentralized finance (DeFi), and business process automation, making it a leading solution in the interoperability segment.
  • Interchain Service Infrastructure:
    This component extends the functionality of IRISnet crypto by providing a robust framework for defining, publishing, and consuming services across different blockchains. Developers can create service-oriented distributed applications that interact with both on-chain and off-chain resources, benefiting from secure, efficient, and scalable service calls. The infrastructure uses a modular approach, allowing seamless integration with existing business systems and other blockchain networks.
  • Enhanced IBC Protocol and Ecosystem Tools:
    IRISnet's implementation of the IBC protocol allows for secure and efficient cross-chain communication, supporting asset transfers and data exchange between IRISnet and other Cosmos-based or compatible blockchains. Additional ecosystem tools, such as wallets, explorers, and SDKs, support developers and users in managing IRIS tokens, building applications, and participating in network governance.

These components work together to create a comprehensive and powerful environment where IRIS crypto serves as the utility and governance token, powering all interactions within the network and fostering a self-sustaining, growing ecosystem.

Problems IRIS Aims to Solve

The blockchain industry faces several critical challenges that IRISnet is designed to address:

  • Lack of Interoperability:
    Most blockchains operate in isolation, making it difficult for assets and data to move freely between networks. This fragmentation limits the potential of decentralized applications and hinders the adoption of blockchain technology in enterprise settings.
  • Complexity of Service Integration:
    Integrating blockchain-based services with existing business processes and IT systems is often complex and costly. Traditional solutions lack the flexibility and scalability needed for seamless integration across diverse environments.
  • Inefficient Cross-Chain Communication:
    Existing cross-chain solutions are often slow, insecure, or limited in functionality, preventing the development of truly distributed applications that span multiple blockchains.

How IRISnet Addresses These Challenges:

  1. Interoperability:
    IRISnet's enhanced IBC protocol enables secure, scalable, and efficient cross-chain communication, allowing assets and data to move seamlessly between IRISnet and other blockchains. This unlocks new possibilities for decentralized applications and multi-chain business processes.
  2. Service Integration:
    The interchain service infrastructure provides a standardized framework for defining and consuming services, making it easier for developers and enterprises to integrate blockchain technology with existing systems. This reduces complexity and accelerates adoption.
  3. Efficient Cross-Chain Operations:
    By leveraging advanced consensus mechanisms and modular architecture, IRISnet delivers fast, secure, and reliable cross-chain operations, supporting a wide range of use cases from DeFi to enterprise automation.

Through these innovations, IRISnet provides a comprehensive and efficient solution that transforms how users and businesses interact with blockchain technology.

IRIS Tokenomics Explained

Total Supply and Distribution Structure

The total supply of IRISnet (IRIS) is approximately 2,120,566,816 IRIS tokens. The circulating supply is about 1,606,121,561 IRIS tokens as of the latest available data.

Proportional Distribution:
According to the IRISnet white paper and tokenomics sources, the initial distribution was as follows (rounded for clarity):

  • Private Sale: 12% of total supply
  • Public Sale: 8% of total supply
  • Foundation Reserve: 15% of total supply
  • Team: 15% of total supply
  • Ecosystem Development: 30% of total supply
  • Community and Partnerships: 20% of total supply

Some of these allocations, such as the team and foundation reserves, were subject to vesting and lock-up periods, with IRIS coins released linearly over time.

Token Utility and Use Cases

Within the IRISnet ecosystem, the IRIS token serves multiple functions:

  • Transaction Fees: Used to pay for transaction and service execution fees on the IRISnet network.
  • Staking: Token holders can stake IRIS coin to participate in network consensus and earn staking rewards.
  • Governance: IRIS token holders can vote on protocol upgrades, parameter changes, and other governance proposals, influencing the future direction of the network.
  • Incentives: Used to incentivize validators, service providers, and ecosystem participants.

Circulation Schedule and Unlock Timeline

At the time of the token launch, a portion of IRIS tokens entered circulation, with the remainder subject to vesting schedules to ensure market stability and long-term growth. Team and foundation allocations were locked for a period and then released linearly, while ecosystem and community allocations are distributed according to project milestones and community initiatives.

Governance and Staking Mechanisms

IRISnet implements an on-chain governance model, allowing IRISnet token holders to propose and vote on network changes through a transparent and decentralized process. Staking IRIS tokens not only secures the network but also enables participants to earn rewards, with the annual percentage yield (APY) varying based on network conditions and total staked supply.

Conclusion

IRISnet (IRIS) stands as an innovative solution in the blockchain interoperability sector, addressing key challenges through its advanced IBC protocol and interchain service infrastructure. With its growing ecosystem, robust technology, and active community, IRISnet crypto demonstrates significant potential to transform how users and enterprises interact with blockchain networks and services.

Popular Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero (XMR) vs Bitcoin (BTC): Privacy, Performance, and Market Dynamics in 2025

Monero (XMR) vs Bitcoin (BTC): Privacy, Performance, and Market Dynamics in 2025

Monero (XMR) and Bitcoin (BTC) represent two different crypto ideologies. Bitcoin is transparent, traceable, and globally accepted as a digital store of value, while Monero prioritizes privacy, offeri

Mertcash (MEC) Short-Term Price Prediction

Mertcash (MEC) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to MEC Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. Shor

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

Trending News

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq deb

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

Bitcoin ETFs Surge with 20,685 BTC Inflows, Marking Strongest Week

TLDR Bitcoin ETFs recorded their strongest weekly inflows since July, reaching 20,685 BTC. U.S. Bitcoin ETFs contributed nearly 97% of the total inflows last week. The surge in Bitcoin ETF inflows pus

Analysts: The number of crypto projects with a market capitalization exceeding $100 million has decreased from 477 in November 2021 to 388.

Analysts: The number of crypto projects with a market capitalization exceeding $100 million has decreased from 477 in November 2021 to 388.

PANews reported on November 13th that crypto analyst Route 2 FI posted that in November 2021, there were 477 projects with a market capitalization exceeding $100 million, while now that number has dro

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Sp

Related Articles

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

What is Chiliz (CHZ)? The World's First Blockchain for Sports and Entertainment

TL;DR1) Professional Positioning: Chiliz Chain is the world's first blockchain dedicated to sports and entertainment, partnering with over 70 elite sports teams worldwide.2) Fan Token Innovation: Thro

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus