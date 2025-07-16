In cryptocurrency trading, transaction speed and efficiency are crucial for every trader. Traditional decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have long been plagued by issues such as high latency, high fees,In cryptocurrency trading, transaction speed and efficiency are crucial for every trader. Traditional decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have long been plagued by issues such as high latency, high fees,
Learn/Hot Token Zone/Project Introduction/What is Hyp...in Platform

What is Hyperliquid? Six Key Features of the New High-Performance Blockchain Platform

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Popular Events#Beginners
SIX
SIX$0.01637+0.30%
Belong
LONG$0.03082-15.30%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2055-1.76%
Solayer
LAYER$0.228-1.38%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000063+12.50%

In cryptocurrency trading, transaction speed and efficiency are crucial for every trader. Traditional decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have long been plagued by issues such as high latency, high fees, and insufficient liquidity. Hyperliquid, as an emerging high-performance decentralized trading platform, leverages innovative technological solutions to successfully combine the speed of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized exchanges, redefining the blockchain trading experience.

1. Core Features and Innovation Highlights


The Hyperliquid platform is built on a self-developed Layer 1 blockchain, offering several groundbreaking features:

1）Self-developed L1 Chain and HyperBFT Consensus Mechanism: Utilizing the optimized HyperBFT algorithm, it achieves sub-second transaction confirmations (median of 0.2 seconds) and theoretically supports up to 2 million TPS processing capability.

2）Fully On-Chain Order Book: All orders, cancellations, and transactions are transparently recorded on the blockchain, handling approximately 200,000 orders per second, ensuring fairness and verifiability of the system.

3）Zero Gas Fee Trading: Users only need to pay extremely low maker fees (0.01%) and taker fees (0.035%), significantly reducing trading costs.

4）One-Click Trading Experience: After the first wallet authorization, users can place orders directly without repeated signature confirmations, offering a frictionless trading experience.

5）HyperEVM Compatibility: Integrated with the Ethereum Virtual Machine environment, allowing developers to build applications that are deeply integrated with trading functionalities.

6）Innovative Vault System: Including both HLP official vaults and user-created vaults, allowing ordinary users to participate in market-making activities and share profits.

2. Comparison of Hyperliquid with Competitors and Its Advantages


Hyperliquid faces competition from multiple players in the decentralized exchange (DEX) space, but it stands out with its innovative technology architecture and user experience design, offering unique advantages:

Compared to centralized exchanges (CEXs):

  • Similar Trading Speed: Sub-second transaction confirmations almost eliminate the common latency issues seen with DEX platforms.
  • One-Click Trading Experience: No need for repeated signature confirmations, providing a smooth, CEX-like operation experience.
  • Decentralized Security: Users have complete control over their funds, with no KYC required, avoiding the security and regulatory risks associated with CEX platforms.
  • Community-Driven Revenue: All fees flow to the community rather than platform operators, creating a fairer distribution of benefits.

Compared to other DEXs:

  • Self-Developed L1 Technology: Runs on a self-built blockchain rather than relying on existing chains, achieving full-chain optimization.
  • Order Book Advantage: Uses an on-chain order book instead of the AMM model, reducing slippage and providing precise price execution.
  • Ecosystem Integration: Provides more comprehensive ecosystem integration capabilities through HyperEVM, allowing developers to build deeply integrated applications.
  • Market Leadership: Has maintained a leading position in the decentralized derivatives trading market since June 2024.

Compared to dYdX:

  • Technical Independence: Fully self-built technology stack, offering greater technical autonomy and customization possibilities.
  • Scalability: Provides broader application development possibilities through HyperEVM, extending beyond just trading functionalities.

3. HYPE and HYPEEVM Token Analysis


When understanding the Hyperliquid ecosystem, it's important to distinguish between two key tokens:
  • HYPE: The native token of the Hyperliquid ecosystem, primarily used on the Hyperliquid native L1 network. It is used for platform governance, staking rewards, and transaction fee payment.
  • HYPEEVM: The token version designed specifically for the HyperEVM environment. This version is listed on the MEXC exchange. Investors should note that the HYPEEVM traded on platforms like MEXC is based on the HYPEEVM chain, with its block explorer at https://hyperliquid.cloud.blockscout.com/. Depositing through other chains may result in asset loss.

4. How to Buy HYPEEVM on MEXC


MEXC is the ideal platform for purchasing HYPEEVM. Below are the detailed steps:
1）Sign up for an account on MEXC Account: Visit the official MEXC website and complete the sign-up process.
2）Deposit Funds: Deposit USDT into your MEXC account.
3）Find the HYPEEVM Trading Pair: In the search bar, type "HYPEEVM" and locate the HYPEEVM/USDT trading pair.
4）Place an Order: Choose the appropriate price and quantity, then confirm the transaction.
5）Secure Storage: Store the purchased tokens in your MEXC account or transfer them to your personal wallet.


Special Reminder: When purchasing HYPEEVM, please note that it is based on the HYPEEVM chain. Please avoid depositing through other chains to prevent the risk of asset loss.

With Hyperliquid's innovative technology architecture and user-friendly design, cryptocurrency traders can now enjoy an unprecedented trading experience while maintaining the transparency and security of a decentralized system. Whether you're a day trader seeking high-speed transactions or a long-term investor looking for a more secure trading environment, Hyperliquid is worth exploring and participating in.

Disclaimer: This material does not provide any advice regarding investments, taxes, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it an endorsement to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn only provides informational references and does not constitute any investment advice. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment actions taken by users are not associated with this platform.


Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple ne

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets w

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubb

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Related Articles

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

1. What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or us

Introduction to MEXC Futures Events

Introduction to MEXC Futures Events

In the competitive cryptocurrency trading market, it is crucial to choose a platform that not only provides a stable and efficient trading experience but also continuously offers additional benefits.

Kickstarter and Launchpool Events Coefficient Rules Updated and Upgraded!

Kickstarter and Launchpool Events Coefficient Rules Updated and Upgraded!

The Kickstarter and Launchpool events are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. To encourage active participation and increase rewards, MEXC has adjusted the level reward coefficient rules for

How to Participate in M-Day?

How to Participate in M-Day?

1. What is M-Day?M-Day is a special futures event on MEXC. By participating in M-Day, you can receive free Wonder Chests and earn Futures bonus rewards. For every 45,000 USDT in trading volume, you'll

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus