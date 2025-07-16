What is FlyTrade (FLY)?: An Upgrade Engine for Cross-Chain Trading Experience

As the multi-chain ecosystem continues to flourish, seamless asset interaction between blockchains has become a key demand in users’ daily operations. FlyTrade (FLY) was created to solve this pain point—as an efficient, secure, and user-friendly cross-chain trading platform, FlyTrade aims to redefine the cross-chain experience with the smartest routes and the fewest steps.









FlyTrade is a cross-chain liquidity protocol built on the concept of chain abstraction. Its goal is to unify access to multi-chain asset liquidity and enable seamless interoperability between chains. Currently, FlyTrade supports aggregated trading across multiple major blockchain networks and over 18,000 assets—including stablecoins , LP tokens, and yield-bearing tokens. Originally known as Magpie Protocol, FlyTrade has undergone a full rebrand and product transformation, entering the DeFi space with a more complete chain-abstraction trading framework.













FlyTrade has built a cross-chain intelligent aggregation engine that pulls real-time data from hundreds of DEXs and liquidity pools. It automatically identifies the lowest slippage and best price route, ensuring every cross-chain transaction is executed with maximum efficiency.









Users don’t need to switch wallet networks or manually bridge assets. FlyTrade automatically detects the destination chain of the target asset and handles all inter-chain communication, making it as simple as inputing the desired outcome, and the protocol handles the rest.









Currently supports a wide range of popular networks including Ethereum , Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Base, zkSync, Avalanche , Scroll, Linea, Manta, Berachain, Blast, Metis, Fantom , and more—covering the majority of on-chain asset interaction scenarios.









FlyTrade plans to introduce account abstraction features such as gas fee sponsorship, automatic cross-chain signing, and multi-asset wallet management—offering a seamless user experience across chains, comparable to using a centralized platform.









FlyTrade’s token economy is centered around its native token FLY, leveraging an innovative FLYwheel loop mechanism designed to incentivize active traders and long-term participants. This structure supports sustainable ecosystem growth and efficient governance. The model features two main participation modes—xFLY and FLY33—to cater to both active users and passive holders.













Lock to Gain Voting Power : Users can lock FLY to receive xFLY. The longer the lock period, the greater the voting weight.

Vote to Guide Incentive Allocation : xFLY holders vote to direct FLY incentives to specific trading pairs, optimizing capital flow.

Trading Fee & Slippage Subsidies : Trading pairs with high vote volumes benefit from reduced fees and slippage.

Revenue Sharing : xFLY holders earn a share of platform fees based on their voting stake.

Boosted Rewards : Active locking and trading unlock multiplier bonuses to encourage continued participation.

Exit Mechanism: Standard Exit releases tokens gradually over a three-month period, helping maintain ecosystem stability and discourage short-term speculation. Instant Exit allows users to withdraw their tokens immediately; however, 50% of the withdrawn amount is permanently burned to reduce the circulating supply and preserve long-term token value.









Algorithmic Voting : No manual voting required—votes are auto-assigned by the system.

Auto-Compounding Rewards : Earnings are automatically reinvested to enhance value growth.

No Lock-Up Requirement : FLY33 is a liquid token, freely tradable or transferable.

Ideal for Infrequent Traders or Long-Term Holders: Enjoy passive ecosystem incentives with minimal engagement.





This token model rewards users directly for trading activity, rather than solely for providing liquidity—fostering a more efficient and dynamic trading ecosystem.









FlyTrade’s protocol contracts have undergone multiple rounds of third-party security audits and are equipped with real-time risk monitoring systems to ensure the safety of user assets. The platform’s frontend supports major non-custodial wallets such as MetaMask, WalletConnect, and Coinbase Wallet. Combined with on-chain signature verification, this ensures users retain full control over their funds at all times. Looking ahead, FlyTrade plans to integrate aggregated liquidity from centralized exchanges and launch a mobile app, enabling users to enjoy seamless cross-chain asset swaps anytime, anywhere.









FlyTrade is led by a global team with deep expertise in Web3 product development, financial engineering, and blockchain infrastructure:





CEO: Ali Raheman — Web3 architect and founder of multiple on-chain protocols

CIO: Ikram Ansari — Financial markets expert overseeing strategy and capital partnerships

CTO: Gergely Hegyközi — Blockchain development specialist in charge of core protocol design





On the funding side, FlyTrade is backed by top-tier investors including Jump Crypto, ParaFi, Republic, GSR, Big Brain Holdings, and Arkstream Capital, providing strong support for its long-term technological innovation and market expansion.









FlyTrade’s development strategy focuses on the following key areas:





Deploying account abstraction features to improve usability for new users

Launching a mobile app to enhance trading experience and streamline Web3 login flows

Integrating centralized exchange liquidity to further deepen order books

Continuously expanding support for new chains and asset types to meet diverse trading needs

Strengthening user incentive mechanisms to drive community autonomy and advance protocol governance



