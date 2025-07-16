What is CUDIS? Creating a Decentralized Health Benchmark and Building a Universal Wellness Ecosystem

CUDIS is an innovative health project built on the Solana blockchain. By integrating wearable devices, artificial intelligence (AI), and Web3 technologies, it uses a Move-to-Earn model to incentivizeCUDIS is an innovative health project built on the Solana blockchain. By integrating wearable devices, artificial intelligence (AI), and Web3 technologies, it uses a Move-to-Earn model to incentivize
CUDIS is an innovative health project built on the Solana blockchain. By integrating wearable devices, artificial intelligence (AI), and Web3 technologies, it uses a Move-to-Earn model to incentivize users to adopt healthy lifestyle habits.

1. CUDIS Project Background


In traditional health management, user data is typically controlled by centralized platforms, lacking both privacy protection and economic incentives. As blockchain and AI technologies evolve, DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) are emerging as a crucial driver of real-world Web3 adoption.

CUDIS aims to give users control over their own health data through decentralized technologies and to provide economic rewards for healthy behavior via data monetization. By combining wearables, AI, and blockchain, CUDIS builds a user-centric health ecosystem where individuals truly own their data, making the pursuit of longevity more personalized, traceable, and reward-driven.

2. Core Features of CUDIS


2.1 User-Owned Health Data Sovereignty


Built on blockchain, CUDIS offers a secure and transparent platform for managing health data. Users can securely manage, share, or keep their health data private, ensuring full ownership and control over their personal health insights.

2.2 Real-Time Longevity Tracking & Personalized Insights


CUDIS integrates wearable tech, an AI-driven Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-powered super app to enable users to track their health in real time and receive customized longevity recommendations. Its AI algorithms help filter out misinformation and deliver science-backed strategies to enhance biological wellness.

2.3 Curated Longevity Products and Services


Beyond tracking and insights, CUDIS offers a range of carefully curated products, programs, and services tailored to users' specific health needs, providing comprehensive health management solutions.

2.4 Economic Incentives and Rewards


CUDIS implements a rewards system to encourage active health engagement. Users who improve their health can earn CUDIS tokens as a form of economic incentive.

3. CUDIS Product Suite


CUDIS Ring: A smart ring that monitors health metrics in real time.

CUDIS Super App: A comprehensive app for managing health data, receiving AI coaching, and tracking rewards.

CUDIS Data Network: A decentralized data-sharing platform that allows users to earn rewards by sharing health data.

Longevity Hub: A platform combining a DApp store and project launchpad within the longevity ecosystem.

4. What Is CUDIS?


4.1 Token Details


  • Token Name: CUDIS
  • Total Supply: 1 Billion

4.2 Token Allocation


  • Ecosystem: 15%
  • Public Sale: 25%
  • Advisors: 5%
  • Treasury: 9%
  • Development Team: 15%
  • Investors: 17%
  • Liquidity: 5.87%
  • Marketing: 8.13%


4.3 Token Utility


Health Behavior Rewards: Users can earn CUDIS tokens by engaging in healthy activities.

Data Monetization: Users may choose to anonymously share their health data in exchange for token rewards.

Payments for Products and Services: Tokens can be used within the Longevity Hub to purchase health-related goods and services.

Staking and Governance: Users can stake tokens to participate in platform governance and earn additional rewards.

5. How to Buy CUDIS on MEXC


CUDIS is committed to promoting public health and longevity through technological innovation. By combining wearable devices, AI, and blockchain, it offers a next-generation health management solution. Its tokenomics are designed to incentivize user participation and contribution, helping to build a sustainable health ecosystem. For investors interested in health tech and Web3 applications, CUDIS is a project worth watching.

CUDIS is currently listed on MEXC, where you can trade with ultra-low fees.

1) Open and log in to the MEXC App or official website.
2) Search for "CUDIS" in the search bar and select either Spot or Futures trading.
3) Choose your order type, input the amount and price, and complete your trade.

You can also visit the MEXC Airdrop+ event page to participate in CUDIS deposit and trading events for a chance to win generous rewards!

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


