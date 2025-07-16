Bombie is an innovative game project that integrates GameFi and Web3 elements, centered around the core gameplay of earning rewards by killing zombies. The game aims to offer players an immersiveBombie is an innovative game project that integrates GameFi and Web3 elements, centered around the core gameplay of earning rewards by killing zombies. The game aims to offer players an immersive
What is Bombie? A New Gaming Ecosystem Integrating GameFi and Web3

Bombie is an innovative game project that integrates GameFi and Web3 elements, centered around the core gameplay of earning rewards by killing zombies. The game aims to offer players an immersive experience along with sustainable economic incentives. Since its launch, Bombie has quickly gained widespread attention and participation thanks to its unique gameplay mechanics and balanced tokenomics.

1. Bombie Project Overview


Bombie is the world's first zombie-themed GameFi project that blends blockchain technology with traditional gaming elements. In the game, players earn rewards by eliminating zombies, which can be converted into real-world earnings. The project adopts a fair-launch tokenomics model to ensure that all players compete on an equal footing, addressing the common "first-mover advantage" seen in many traditional blockchain games.

2. Bombie Gameplay Mechanics


2.1 Core Gameplay


In Bombie, players take on the role of survivors who earn in-game token rewards by completing missions and clearing levels filled with zombies. The game offers a variety of weapons and items, allowing players to choose their gear strategically to maximize combat efficiency.

2.2 Diverse Game Modes


Bombie features a range of game modes, including solo challenges and cooperative multiplayer battles, catering to different player preferences. A leaderboard system is also in place to encourage competition and increase player engagement.

3. What is the BOMB Crypto Token?


3.1 Token Overview


BOMB is the native governance and utility token of the Bombie game, with a total supply of 10 billion tokens. As an innovative GameFi project, BOMB adopts a fair launch distribution model where 70% of the tokens will be airdropped directly to active players, ensuring that community members can benefit directly from the project's growth.

3.2 Token Allocation Model


  • Airdrop Distribution (70%): Tokens will be distributed to players who actively participated in the Bombie game via LINE or Telegram over the past six months. Allocation amounts will be determined based on a combination of gameplay activity, leaderboard rankings, and overall engagement.
  • Team Allocation (10%): Team tokens are subject to a 12-month lock-up period, followed by linear vesting over the next 12 months. This mechanism ensures long-term alignment between the team and the project's growth.
  • Liquidity Pools (5%): To facilitate smooth trading and minimize price volatility, 5% of the total supply will be allocated to liquidity pools on blockchains including TON, Kaia, and Ethereum.
  • Treasury Reserve (15%): These funds will support continuous game development, platform upgrades, marketing efforts, and strategic partnerships, providing a strong foundation for the project's long-term sustainability.


3.3 Token Utility and Use Cases


In-Game Economy: Players earn BOMB by completing challenges, winning matches, and participating in tournaments. Tokens can be used to unlock advanced features or enhance gameplay.

Staking and Rewards: Players can stake BOMB in other games to earn additional returns, encouraging long-term engagement.

Cross-Platform Integration: BOMB supports seamless economic interactions between the LINE and Telegram platforms, forming a unified token ecosystem.

4. Bombie Airdrop Distribution Criteria and Participation Guidelines


Bombie distributes tokens through a fair launch model, with 70% of the total supply allocated via airdrops directly to active players. Eligible participants include users who have actively engaged with the Bombie game on LINE or Telegram over the past six months. The number of tokens received will be determined based on a combination of gameplay activity, leaderboard rankings, and overall engagement.

5. How to Buy BOMB on MEXC?


As an innovative GameFi project, Bombie has attracted global attention with its unique gameplay, fair token distribution mechanism, and decentralized governance model. With continuous development and ecosystem expansion, Bombie is poised to become a bridge between gaming and blockchain technology, bringing players an unprecedented experience and economic rewards. Moving forward, Bombie will continue to innovate and grow alongside its community, exploring new possibilities.

BOMB is now listed on MEXC, and users can trade the token with ultra-low fees.

1) Open and log in to the MEXC App or visit the official website.
2) In the search bar, enter BOMB and select Spot or Futures trading.
3) Choose the order type, enter the quantity and price, and complete the transaction.


Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.

