What is BLUM? An Introduction to Digital Assets

BLUM is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers the Blum hybrid exchange, a decentralized platform focused on merging the accessibility of centralized and decentralized trading within a single, gamified Telegram mini-app. Launched in 2025, BLUM Token was developed to address the fragmentation and complexity of digital asset trading by providing seamless access to both CEX and DEX tokens in one unified interface. With its innovative technology stack, BLUM enables users to trade, stake, and participate in DeFi activities directly from Telegram, ensuring a user-friendly experience, enhanced liquidity, and broad asset coverage across more than 30 supported blockchains for efficient BLUM Trading.

BLUM was founded in 2025 by a team of blockchain veterans and fintech entrepreneurs with deep experience in decentralized finance, user experience design, and large-scale platform development. The founding team's vision was to create a platform that could democratize access to digital assets and lower the barriers to entry for both new and experienced BLUM Trading enthusiasts by leveraging the ubiquity of messaging apps and the power of blockchain technology.

Since its inception, BLUM Token has achieved several significant milestones, including the successful launch of its Telegram mini-app, the integration of AI-powered trading tools, and the rollout of localized P2P trading features. The project gained substantial attention after securing strategic partnerships with leading blockchain infrastructure providers and launching its mainnet in early 2025. These achievements have positioned BLUM as an innovator in the hybrid exchange sector, attracting a rapidly growing user base and community engagement.

The BLUM ecosystem consists of several interconnected products designed to provide a comprehensive solution for digital asset traders and DeFi enthusiasts:

Blum Telegram Mini-App (Main Platform) The Blum Telegram mini-app serves as the primary interface for the BLUM ecosystem, allowing users to access both centralized and decentralized exchange features directly within Telegram. This platform enables instant BLUM Trading, portfolio management, and participation in gamified missions, all while maintaining a high level of security and ease of use. Currently, the mini-app is used by a rapidly expanding community for spot trading, staking, and referral-based rewards, making it a leading solution for mobile-first crypto engagement.

AI Co-Pilot and Localized P2P Trading BLUM extends its functionality with an AI-powered co-pilot that assists users in making informed trading decisions and navigating the platform's features. The localized P2P trading service allows users to buy and sell BLUM Token in their local currencies, enhancing accessibility and reducing friction for global participants. This service leverages smart contract technology to ensure secure and efficient transactions.

Unified CEX and DEX Trading The unified trading engine bridges liquidity from both centralized and decentralized sources, enabling users to access a wide range of tokens and BLUM Trading pairs without leaving the Telegram app. This approach provides deep liquidity, competitive pricing, and a seamless trading experience, setting BLUM apart from traditional single-mode exchanges.

These components work together to create a comprehensive and user-centric environment where BLUM Token serves as the utility token powering all interactions, rewards, and governance within the network.

The digital asset trading industry faces several critical challenges that BLUM aims to address:

Fragmented Trading Experience Users often struggle with managing multiple accounts and interfaces across different exchanges, leading to inefficiencies and increased risk of errors. This fragmentation makes it difficult for both new and experienced traders to access the full range of digital assets and BLUM Trading opportunities. Limited Accessibility and High Barriers to Entry Many platforms require complex onboarding processes, high fees, or technical expertise, which can deter mainstream adoption. This limits participation, especially in emerging markets where access to traditional financial infrastructure is already constrained. Lack of Gamification and Community Engagement Traditional trading platforms often lack engaging features that incentivize user participation and community building. This results in lower retention rates and missed opportunities for organic growth.

BLUM addresses these pain points through its hybrid exchange model, Telegram integration, and gamified rewards system. By leveraging blockchain and AI technologies, BLUM provides a secure, accessible, and engaging platform that transforms how users interact with digital assets, making BLUM Trading more inclusive and rewarding.

Total Issuance:

The total supply of BLUM tokens is fixed at 1 billion (1,000,000,000) tokens.

Proportional Distribution:

Category Percentage Number of Tokens Community (airdrops, missions, referrals) 20% 200,000,000 Ecosystem Growth (liquidity, partnerships) 20% 200,000,000 Treasury (project development) 28.08% 280,800,000 Contributors (team and active builders) 16.11% 161,100,000 Strategic Investors 15.81% 158,100,000

Additional Details:

Vesting: There are no immediate unlocks for team or investor allocations. Most BLUM tokens distributed to the community and ecosystem are subject to vesting schedules to prevent sudden sell-offs. For airdrop participants, 30% of tokens unlock at launch, with the remainder vesting linearly over six months.

BLUM Token is used for trading fee discounts, staking, participation in launchpads, and as rewards for platform engagement. Note: There is a conflicting report from one source stating a total supply of 100 billion tokens, but the most recent and detailed tokenomics confirm the supply is 1 billion tokens. The 1 billion figure is supported by the latest tokenomics breakdown and should be considered authoritative.

Within the BLUM ecosystem, the token serves multiple functions:

Trading Fee Discounts: Users can use BLUM to reduce fees on the BLUM Trading platform.

BLUM Token holders can stake their tokens to earn rewards and participate in platform governance. Launchpad Participation: BLUM is required to access exclusive token launches and community events.

At the time of the BLUM Token launch, approximately 30% of airdrop allocations are unlocked, with the remainder vesting linearly over six months. Team and investor allocations are subject to longer-term vesting to ensure market stability and long-term growth.

BLUM implements a community-driven governance model, allowing token holders to propose and vote on key protocol changes and ecosystem initiatives. Staking BLUM not only provides rewards but also grants users additional privileges, such as higher voting power and early access to new BLUM Trading features. The estimated annual percentage yield (APY) for staking is determined by platform activity and the total amount staked.

BLUM stands as an innovative solution in the hybrid exchange sector, addressing key challenges through its unified trading platform, gamified user experience, and robust tokenomics. With its growing user base and strategic partnerships, BLUM Token demonstrates significant potential to transform how traders and DeFi participants interact with digital assets.