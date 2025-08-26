As Bitcoin has established itself as the most secure and decentralized blockchain network, its limitations in scalability and programmability have become increasingly apparent. While the BitcoinAs Bitcoin has established itself as the most secure and decentralized blockchain network, its limitations in scalability and programmability have become increasingly apparent. While the Bitcoin
Learn/Hot Token Zone/Project Introduction/What Is Bit...-2 Solution

What Is Bitlayer (BTR)? A Guide to the Next-Generation Bitcoin Layer-2 Solution

Beginner
Aug 26, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Industry Buzz
Bitlayer
BTR$0.05593-3.61%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2277-1.25%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007146+0.81%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003368+1.05%
CROSS
CROSS$0.10525-13.96%

As Bitcoin has established itself as the most secure and decentralized blockchain network, its limitations in scalability and programmability have become increasingly apparent. While the Bitcoin mainnet sets the industry benchmark for security and decentralization, this strength comes at the expense of transaction throughput and cost efficiency, leading to slow confirmation times and high fees. Bitcoin does not natively support smart contracts, making it difficult to accommodate the growing demand for decentralized applications. Furthermore, the lack of a native, trustless cross-chain bridge with other blockchains limits the expansion of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Layer-2 solutions have the potential to address Bitcoin's throughput and programmability limits by building on its security model while adding decentralized BTC bridging, Turing-complete smart contracts, and far higher network throughput. Bitlayer was developed with these goals in mind: it removes Bitcoin's technical constraints without compromising decentralization or security. As a purpose-built scaling and smart-contract layer, Bitlayer unlocks new use cases and growth potential across the Bitcoin ecosystem.

1. What Is Bitlayer?


Bitlayer is the first Bitcoin Layer-2 built on BitVM that preserves Bitcoin-level security while serving as its computation layer. It introduces scalability to the Bitcoin network without compromising security, delivering high-throughput, low-cost transactions.

Built on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, Bitlayer is EVM-compatible, allowing developers to deploy and run a wide range of decentralized applications (dApps) such as DeFi, NFTs, and GameFi, greatly enriching the Bitcoin ecosystem. Its design leverages Bitcoin as the foundational security layer, enhancing throughput, lowering transaction costs, and improving usability through its Layer-2 architecture.

2. What is the BTR Coin? Bitlayer Token Price


BTR is the native token of the Bitlayer ecosystem, used primarily for protocol incentives and governance. The total supply is capped at 1 billion BTR. Currently, the price of BTR is $0.00.


2.1 BTR Token Functions


  • Ecosystem Incentives: BTR is used to reward active participants within the Bitlayer ecosystem, incentivizing developers, users, and partners to drive ecosystem growth.
  • Governance: BTR holders can participate in the governance of the Bitlayer ecosystem, including submitting and voting on proposals, adjusting protocol parameters, and promoting decentralized community governance.

2.2 BTR Token Tracker: BTR Scan and Contract Address



2.3 BTR Price Outlook


The price of BTR will be influenced by multiple factors, including market supply and demand, overall crypto market trends, the growth of the Bitlayer ecosystem, strategic partnerships, and real-world use cases. As an emerging Bitcoin scaling protocol, Bitlayer's technological innovation and ecosystem expansion could provide fundamental support for BTR's value. However, crypto assets are highly volatile, and future price movements are difficult to predict with certainty. Investors should closely monitor Bitlayer's technical progress, ecosystem development, and broader industry trends, and reference data from mainstream platforms such as MEXC to conduct rational risk assessments, avoiding speculative or herd-driven behavior.

3. Bitlayer Funding: Fundraising History


Aside from undisclosed internal funding, Bitlayer has completed three public financing rounds: Seed, Series A, and Series A+.

On March 27, 2024, Bitlayer announced the completion of a $5 million Seed round co-led by Framework Ventures and ABCDE. Other participating investors included StarkWare, OKX Ventures, Alliance DAO, UTXO Management, Asymmetric Capital, Kenetic Capital, Pivot Global, Web3Port, Mindfulness Capital, C6E Capital, PAKA, Comma3 Capital, Kronos Ventures, and dozens of other institutions, along with prominent Bitcoin OGs and Web3 entrepreneurs and angel investors such as Dan Held, Messari CEO Ryan Selkis, and Messari co-founder Dan McArdle.

On July 23, 2024, Bitlayer completed an $11 million Series A round at a $300 million valuation. The round was co-led by top institutions Franklin Templeton and ABCDE Capital, with participation from Stake Capital Group, WAGMI Ventures, Skyland Ventures, Flow Traders, GSR Ventures, FalconX, Metalpha, 280 Capital, Presto Labs, and Caladan, as well as notable individuals such as BRC-20 creator DOMO and Brian Kang, co-founder of FactBlock and Korea Blockchain Week (KBW).

On October 8, 2024, Bitlayer completed a $9 million Series A+ round at the same $300 million valuation. This round was led by Polychain Capital, with Franklin Templeton as co-lead, and participation from SCB Limited, Selini Capital, G-20.Group, and other investors.

Both Bitlayer's Series A and Series A+ rounds used a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) structure, accompanied by token warrants, covering both equity valuation and fully diluted token valuation. Following the latest round, Bitlayer's total funding has reached $25 million.

4. Potential Bitlayer Airdrop Opportunities


In its early stages, Bitlayer conducted several rounds of "Genesis Mining Festival" events and publicly introduced mechanisms related to gem and point airdrops, as well as token incentive programs for early users. Users who wish to qualify for BTR airdrops can actively participate in Bitlayer activities, whether through marketing campaigns or on-chain interactions, to accumulate Bitlayer points, and may even receive direct BTR token airdrops through certain events.

Once you log in to the Bitlayer website and connect your wallet in the Racer Center, you can view the number of Bitlayer gems you have received through airdrops, check your accumulated points from past interactions, and claim honorary badges earned from previous Bitlayer activities.

It's important to note:
1) Bitlayer has yet to release its tokenomics, and the exchange rate for gems, points, and BTR tokens have not been announced. Users should closely follow official announcements for updates.
2) Currently, the threshold for earning points is very low, and participating with multiple accounts may involve sybil risks.


5. How to Buy BTR on MEXC?


As a highly anticipated new token, BTR is not yet listed on most major exchanges. MEXC, a platform focused on discovering quality assets, provides users with access to popular and emerging tokens. With its wide selection of assets, ultra-low transaction fees, and secure, stable trading environment, MEXC has become a trusted choice among users.

BTR is now listed on MEXC. Take advantage of this early opportunity to gain exposure to a new and emerging sector. You can purchase BTR on MEXC by following these steps:

1) Open and log in to the MEXC App or official website.
2) Search for BTR in the search bar, and select either the Spot or Futures trading option.
3) Choose your order type, enter the quantity, price, and other relevant parameters, and complete your transaction.


You can also visit the MEXC Airdrop+ page to participate in related deposit and trading events. By completing a few simple tasks, you will have the opportunity to earn BTR tokens or USDT bonus rewards.

Disclaimer: This material does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor does it recommend the purchase, sale, or holding of any assets. MEXC Learn only provides informational references and does not constitute any investment advice. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. Any investment decisions made by users are unrelated to this platform.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple ne

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets w

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubb

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Related Articles

What is a Decentralized Exchange?

What is a Decentralized Exchange?

Based on data from holder.io, the total market capitalization recently reached trillions of dollars. Well-known exchanges such as MEXC, Binance, Coinbase, and others fall under the category of central

What are Ethereum Spot ETFs?

What are Ethereum Spot ETFs?

On May 24, 2024, the SEC approved the first eight Ethereum spot ETFs to be listed in the United States, including those from BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, Bitwise, VanEck, Ark Invest, Invesco Galaxy

AI × Blockchain × Data Science: How Codatta is Transforming the Web3 Data Economy

AI × Blockchain × Data Science: How Codatta is Transforming the Web3 Data Economy

Amid the accelerating convergence of blockchain and AI technologies, Codatta emerges as a revolutionary decentralized data protocol tackling one of Web3’s core challenges: building, managing, and mone

MEXC Daily News (June 20) | Bitcoin Trading Volume Hits 18-Month Low – Is an Ethereum Bull Breakout on the Horizon?

MEXC Daily News (June 20) | Bitcoin Trading Volume Hits 18-Month Low – Is an Ethereum Bull Breakout on the Horizon?

1. Market OverviewAccording to MEXC data, ETH has risen by &#43;1.51% over the past 24 hours and is currently trading at 2530.63 USDT.Top 10 USDT-M perpetual contracts by trading volume on MEXC.For mo

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus