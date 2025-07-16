Wave: Revolutionizing Web3 Trading and Finance for the On-Chain Smart Era









Wave World (WAV) is the native token of a comprehensive ecosystem built on the SUI blockchain, offering trading, entertainment, and financial experiences in the Web3 space. With over 3.5 million on-chain users, 300K+ daily active addresses, and 500K+ daily transactions, Wave World demonstrates its strength through a versatile and efficient system.





The project is designed to simplify user interactions with EOA wallets by integrating directly into popular platforms like Telegram. This not only expands its reach from Web2 to Web3 but also ensures a seamless and convenient experience. Wave World is not just a token trading platform but also offers a wide range of superior utilities such as:





AI Trading Agent: Provides real-time market insights, helping users make precise trading decisions.

Meme World: Enables the easy launch and trading of memecoins, reaching millions of users.

Social-Based Access: Instantly trade tokens via social media without needing additional apps.

Auto Sniping: Executes transactions automatically with high accuracy, ensuring users never miss profit opportunities.

All DEXs Integration: Consolidates all decentralized exchanges into one platform for fast and efficient trading.

Safety Trading: On-chain verification before trading, ensuring a secure trading environment.





With the vision of becoming a comprehensive gateway for both new users and professional traders, Wave World is steadily establishing its position in the blockchain market, unlocking multiple earning opportunities through trading, staking, yield farming, and various financial products.













Wave World operates as an integrated ecosystem with various services, including:

Token Trading: Users can trade WAV through trading pairs like WAV/USDT on reputable exchanges such as MEXC.

Play-to-Earn: Integrated games allow players to not only enjoy entertainment but also earn WAV tokens as rewards.

DeFi and Staking: The DeFi system enables users to stake, yield farm, and earn passive income from decentralized financial products.













Wave World (WAV) has a maximum total supply of 1,000,000,000 WAV, allocated across key categories as follows:

Seed Round: 10%

Private Round: 12%

Public Round: 1.5%

Liquidity: 4%

Ecosystem: 30%

Airdrop Season 1: 10%

Community: 15%

Advisors & Early Contributors: 8%

Team: 9.5%









The Seed, Private, and Public rounds have a "cliff" period before linear unlocking. The Seed and Private rounds have cliff periods of 12 and 9 months, respectively, while the Public round unlocks completely after 4 months.

Liquidity is fully unlocked at TGE to ensure smooth trading.

Ecosystem tokens unlock gradually over 60 months, and Airdrop Season 1 is fully distributed in 4 months.

Community tokens are locked for 5 months before unlocking over 55 months.

Tokens for advisors, early contributors, and the team are locked for 1 year, then gradually released over 24 and 48 months. This mechanism helps maintain stable growth and prevents sell-off pressure.









WAV tokens serve as more than just a means of payment; they offer various utilities for users and developers within the ecosystem:





Primary Payment Method: WAV is the core currency in the Wave ecosystem, used for transactions across dApps, Play-to-Earn games, DeFi products, and the Wave Trading platform.

Transaction Fees & dApp Integration: Third-party dApps and games integrating into the Wave ecosystem must use WAV for transaction fees, creating real demand for the token.

Profit Generation & Staking: WAV holders can stake their tokens in Wave's DeFi products to earn interest and rewards, optimizing passive income.

Exclusive Access to Meme Tokens: Through WavePad and WaveStaking, WAV holders can gain early access to meme token presales, increasing investment opportunities before public listings.

Buyback & Burn Mechanism: Wave commits to using platform revenue to buy back and burn WAV tokens, helping control inflation and enhance long-term value.





With these diverse utilities, WAV is not just a trading asset but a key driver of the entire Wave ecosystem's growth.









Wave has significant growth potential by expanding its blockchain ecosystem on Sui, integrating DeFi, AI Trading, meme tokens, and dApps. The project aims to support multichain functionality, increasing liquidity and global market reach.





The development of AI Trading brings real-time market analysis tools, helping users optimize their trading strategies. In the upcoming roadmap, Wave World will focus on expanding dApps, creating a strong foundation for long-term development.









As a globally leading digital trading platform, MEXC stands out with its advantages of low transaction fees, fast trading speed, a wide variety of trending tokens, and excellent liquidity. These features enable investors to seize opportunities in the rapidly changing market. WAV is now listed on MEXC, allowing you to trade the token at ultra-low fees.





1）Open and log in to the MEXC app or official website

2）Use the search bar to look up the WAV token and select either spot or futures trading for WAV.

3）Choose your order type, enter parameters such as quantity and price, and complete the transaction.







