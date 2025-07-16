1. What is Wave World (WAV) Wave World (WAV) is the native token of a comprehensive ecosystem built on the SUI blockchain, offering trading, entertainment, and financial experiences in the Web31. What is Wave World (WAV) Wave World (WAV) is the native token of a comprehensive ecosystem built on the SUI blockchain, offering trading, entertainment, and financial experiences in the Web3
Learn/Hot Token Zone/Project Introduction/Wave: Revol...n Smart Era

Wave: Revolutionizing Web3 Trading and Finance for the On-Chain Smart Era

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003262-19.21%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003368+1.11%
ERA
ERA$0.2387-1.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006613-1.37%
SUI
SUI$1.9889-1.45%

1. What is Wave World (WAV)


Wave World (WAV) is the native token of a comprehensive ecosystem built on the SUI blockchain, offering trading, entertainment, and financial experiences in the Web3 space. With over 3.5 million on-chain users, 300K+ daily active addresses, and 500K+ daily transactions, Wave World demonstrates its strength through a versatile and efficient system.

The project is designed to simplify user interactions with EOA wallets by integrating directly into popular platforms like Telegram. This not only expands its reach from Web2 to Web3 but also ensures a seamless and convenient experience. Wave World is not just a token trading platform but also offers a wide range of superior utilities such as:

  • AI Trading Agent: Provides real-time market insights, helping users make precise trading decisions.
  • Meme World: Enables the easy launch and trading of memecoins, reaching millions of users.
  • Social-Based Access: Instantly trade tokens via social media without needing additional apps.
  • Auto Sniping: Executes transactions automatically with high accuracy, ensuring users never miss profit opportunities.
  • All DEXs Integration: Consolidates all decentralized exchanges into one platform for fast and efficient trading.
  • Safety Trading: On-chain verification before trading, ensuring a secure trading environment.

With the vision of becoming a comprehensive gateway for both new users and professional traders, Wave World is steadily establishing its position in the blockchain market, unlocking multiple earning opportunities through trading, staking, yield farming, and various financial products.


2. How does Wave World work


Wave World operates as an integrated ecosystem with various services, including:
  • Token Trading: Users can trade WAV through trading pairs like WAV/USDT on reputable exchanges such as MEXC.
  • Play-to-Earn: Integrated games allow players to not only enjoy entertainment but also earn WAV tokens as rewards.
  • DeFi and Staking: The DeFi system enables users to stake, yield farm, and earn passive income from decentralized financial products.

3. WAV tokenomics


3.1 Total Supply and Token Allocation


Wave World (WAV) has a maximum total supply of 1,000,000,000 WAV, allocated across key categories as follows:
  • Seed Round: 10%
  • Private Round: 12%
  • Public Round: 1.5%
  • Liquidity: 4%
  • Ecosystem: 30%
  • Airdrop Season 1: 10%
  • Community: 15%
  • Advisors & Early Contributors: 8%
  • Team: 9.5%

3.2 Token Vesting Schedule


The Seed, Private, and Public rounds have a "cliff" period before linear unlocking. The Seed and Private rounds have cliff periods of 12 and 9 months, respectively, while the Public round unlocks completely after 4 months.
Liquidity is fully unlocked at TGE to ensure smooth trading.
Ecosystem tokens unlock gradually over 60 months, and Airdrop Season 1 is fully distributed in 4 months.
Community tokens are locked for 5 months before unlocking over 55 months.
Tokens for advisors, early contributors, and the team are locked for 1 year, then gradually released over 24 and 48 months. This mechanism helps maintain stable growth and prevents sell-off pressure.

4. The Utility of Wave World


WAV tokens serve as more than just a means of payment; they offer various utilities for users and developers within the ecosystem:

Primary Payment Method: WAV is the core currency in the Wave ecosystem, used for transactions across dApps, Play-to-Earn games, DeFi products, and the Wave Trading platform.
Transaction Fees & dApp Integration: Third-party dApps and games integrating into the Wave ecosystem must use WAV for transaction fees, creating real demand for the token.
Profit Generation & Staking: WAV holders can stake their tokens in Wave's DeFi products to earn interest and rewards, optimizing passive income.
Exclusive Access to Meme Tokens: Through WavePad and WaveStaking, WAV holders can gain early access to meme token presales, increasing investment opportunities before public listings.
Buyback & Burn Mechanism: Wave commits to using platform revenue to buy back and burn WAV tokens, helping control inflation and enhance long-term value.

With these diverse utilities, WAV is not just a trading asset but a key driver of the entire Wave ecosystem's growth.

5. Future Potential of Wave World


Wave has significant growth potential by expanding its blockchain ecosystem on Sui, integrating DeFi, AI Trading, meme tokens, and dApps. The project aims to support multichain functionality, increasing liquidity and global market reach.

The development of AI Trading brings real-time market analysis tools, helping users optimize their trading strategies. In the upcoming roadmap, Wave World will focus on expanding dApps, creating a strong foundation for long-term development.

6. How to Buy WAV Tokens


As a globally leading digital trading platform, MEXC stands out with its advantages of low transaction fees, fast trading speed, a wide variety of trending tokens, and excellent liquidity. These features enable investors to seize opportunities in the rapidly changing market. WAV is now listed on MEXC, allowing you to trade the token at ultra-low fees.

1）Open and log in to the MEXC app or official website.
2）Use the search bar to look up the WAV token and select either spot or futures trading for WAV.
3）Choose your order type, enter parameters such as quantity and price, and complete the transaction.


Disclaimer: The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple ne

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets w

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubb

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Related Articles

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

1. Login1.1 How do Ilog inwhen neither mymobilenumber noremail are accessible?If you remember your account login password:On the Web: On the official login page, enter your account and password, then

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

1. What Is Liquidation (Margin Call)? When Does It Most Often Occur?Liquidation (also called &#34;margin call&#34;) happens when an account's maintenance margin rate falls below the platform's require

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is a cryptocurrency lending solution introduced by MEXC. MEXC Loans allows users to collateralize one of their cryptocurrency assets to borrow another that they can then use for spot tradin

What Are Prediction Futures?

What Are Prediction Futures?

Cryptocurrency futures trading attracts countless investors with its high leverage and the ability to profit in both rising and falling markets. However, its complex mechanisms such as margin, leverag

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus