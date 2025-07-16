1. What is Unite? Unite is a Layer-3 blockchain solution built for mass-market mobile gaming, designed to transform the landscape of mobile Web3 games. Unite combines the security and1. What is Unite? Unite is a Layer-3 blockchain solution built for mass-market mobile gaming, designed to transform the landscape of mobile Web3 games. Unite combines the security and
Unite: The Next-Generation Mobile Gaming Layer 3 Blockchain Solution

Jul 16, 2025
Unite
Helium Mobile
Solayer
MASS
SQUID MEME
1. What is Unite?


Unite is a Layer-3 blockchain solution built for mass-market mobile gaming, designed to transform the landscape of mobile Web3 games. Unite combines the security and decentralization of underlying L1 and L2 networks with the speed and efficiency of Layer-3, providing game developers with an optimized environment to support immersive and scalable gaming experiences while pushing the possibilities of blockchain gaming to new heights.

Unite focuses on enhancing player experiences through in-game earning features, offering a comprehensive L3 solution that covers the blockchain, client, and ecosystem, and establishing a decentralized physical infrastructure (DePin) based on billions of daily active mobile devices worldwide.

As an L3 chain designed for a specific purpose, Unite adopts Optimistic Rollup technology to deliver excellent scalability, near-instant transaction confirmations, and ultra-low gas fees. Its optimized gas fees and contract limitations, along with EVM compatibility, allow developers to create rich and complex gaming worlds while seamlessly connecting to decentralized networks. With its mobile-first design philosophy and advanced technical architecture, Unite is set to redefine the future of mobile Web3 gaming, offering players around the globe an unprecedented gaming experience.

2. What is Unite Mainnet?

Unite Mainnet is built on the Base chain. It is a high-performance Layer-3 blockchain designed to handle high transaction volumes, ultra-low gas fees, and robust security, providing a solution for next-generation Layer-3 solution tailored for mass-market mobile gaming.

Unite Mainnet boasts excellent scalability and is an ideal solution for dApps that require frequent interactions, such as mobile games with tens of millions of daily active users. This capability lays the foundation for next-generation blockchain gaming innovation.

  • Extremely Low Gas Fees: As low as 21,000 Wei (approximately $0.000000000084 per transaction).
  • Partnerships: Unite L3 collaborates with Alchemy and Syndicate and is part of the Metabased community, built on Arbitrum Orbit. By using the Metabased Sequencer, Unite can scale to an unlimited number of shards and support unlimited games, ensuring that every game achieves high performance while interoperating with Unite Mainnet and partners within the Metabased community.

3. Unite's Tokenomics


UNITE is the native token of the Unite blockchain and the core of the Unite mobile gaming ecosystem. The total supply of UNITE tokens is 30 billion, with the following distribution details:

Category
Allocation
Details
Community Development
30%
30% of the tokens are allocated to community development to ensure that the Unite ecosystem remains vibrant, attractive, and inclusive. These funds support various initiatives such as community events, token airdrops, and marketing campaigns, which are essential for attracting new users and fostering a sense of belonging among existing members.
Ecosystem
25%
Tokens designated for the ecosystem will support the development and expansion of the Unite platform, including partnerships, integrations, and collaborations with other projects in the Web3 space. These funds will ensure that Unite remains at the forefront of innovation, leveraging the broader decentralized ecosystem advantage to continuously deliver value to users.
Investors
20%
20% of the tokens will be allocated to investors who support Unite's vision and development. This allocation provides the necessary resources for the project's ongoing growth and expansion, ensuring its long-term sustainability.
Team
19.9%
The team allocation recognizes the hard work and dedication of the project’s team members. These funds will motivate the team to continue driving innovation and development in the Unite ecosystem, ensuring that the platform remains competitive in the fast-evolving Web3 gaming space and stays user-centric.
Treasury Reserve
5.1%
The treasury reserve serves as Unite’s reserve fund, providing flexibility and stability in the event of market fluctuations or unforeseen circumstances. These funds will support long-term goals such as R&D, infrastructure improvements, and strategic investments.





Disclaimer: This material does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously, as all investment actions are the sole responsibility of the user.


