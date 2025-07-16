This year, cryptocurrency, as a significant voting bloc, has decidedly influenced the upcoming election, with candidates from both parties making concerted efforts to appeal to crypto users. FormerThis year, cryptocurrency, as a significant voting bloc, has decidedly influenced the upcoming election, with candidates from both parties making concerted efforts to appeal to crypto users. Former
U.S. Election Focuses on Crypto: How to Achieve Asset Multiplication?

Jul 16, 2025
This year, cryptocurrency, as a significant voting bloc, has decidedly influenced the upcoming election, with candidates from both parties making concerted efforts to appeal to crypto users.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he will accept cryptocurrency donations for his presidential campaign, has launched multiple NFTs, and has frequently addressed the crypto community. "I am very positive and open minded to cryptocurrency companies and all things related to this new and burgeoning industry. Our country must be the leader in the field, there is no second place." He stated, "I will ensure that the future of crypto and the future of Bitcoin will be made in the USA, not driven overseas. I will support the right to self-custody to the nation's 50 million crypto holders." Consequently, Trump has been dubbed the "First Crypto President" within the industry.

The Biden administration has also felt the pressure from Trump supporters, adopting a softer stance on cryptocurrency policies to avoid losing crypto voters in the election. A notable example is the SEC's reversal of its previous position, approving the Ethereum spot ETF under the 19b-4 form. Additionally, the "FIT 21 Act" has been formally passed by the House of Representatives and will proceed to the Senate for a vote, ultimately requiring the President's signature to become law. Previously, Biden announced that he would not veto the FIT 21 cryptocurrency bill if it gets passed.

All these signs indicate that crypto has become a key issue in this year's U.S. election. Regardless of the outcome, U.S. regulatory agencies are likely to adopt more crypto-friendly attitudes and policies in the future.

With the U.S. policy environment becoming more open and traditional, institutions like BlackRock continuously pushing forward, various crypto ETF products will emerge in the future, including those tracking ETH, SOL, and even various meme coins that are well-known. More traditional funds will also enter the market. According to data, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs alone has currently reached $57.94 billion, with an ETF net asset ratio (ETF market cap relative to Bitcoin's total market cap) of 4.34%. The historical cumulative net inflow has reached $13.858 billion. This number will continue to grow further over time.

All signs suggest that the "long crypto bull market" is seemingly no longer just a slogan. Given the ten-year bull run of U.S. stocks in the past, a Bitcoin price of $100,000 in this crypto cycle is now a realistic possibility rather than just a dream.

In this cycle, how can we seize the opportunity to achieve asset multiplication? A key element is staying in sync with market news, and the current trend is the meme culture.

The current meme coin craze has been ongoing, especially since the market is not particularly interested in high fully diluted valuation (FDV), low liquidity projects from VC investments. Meme coins are enjoying exceptionally high market enthusiasm. Among these, standout meme coins can help users capture excess returns, often starting from dozens of times their initial investment. Notably, meme coins related to the U.S. election, such as MAGA (representing TRUMP), have garnered significant market attention.

If users cannot find information on-chain immediately, it is recommended to use the MEXC platform. During this year's meme coin craze, MEXC was among the first to list multiple meme coins, including BOME, and was the first centralized exchange to list MAGA (representing TRUMP). If users had bought MAGA (TRUMP) right after its listing on MEXC, they could have achieved returns exceeding 100 times.


There are many similar examples to MAGA on MEXC, with a decent initial listing speed. As the bull market continues, funds will flow from BTC to various altcoins, and MEXC could become one of the biggest beneficiaries, making it worth close attention.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

