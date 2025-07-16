Trump's Turbulent Autumn: The Intersection of Political Drama and Cryptocurrency

Recently, U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump's schedule has been full of dramatic events. From surviving another assassination attempt, to making a high-profile appearance to support a new project, to becoming the first former U.S. president to use Bitcoin to buy a burger, every move Trump makes is drawing global attention. This series of events has undoubtedly injected new excitement into the cryptocurrency market.





On September 10 at 9 PM (U.S. time), the televised debate between Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris garnered widespread attention. The two clashed sharply on stage, with Trump showcasing his characteristic debate style. Even in moments when he appeared at a slight disadvantage, he remained resilient, standing firm in his self-promotion. The day after the debate, public opinion reached a new high due to an unexpected move by President Joe Biden—he appeared publicly wearing a hat emblazoned with "Trump 2024." This move shocked many within the Democratic Party, while the Republican Party quickly capitalized on the event, turning it into a powerful campaign tool, further heightening the already tense atmosphere of the election season. Biden's true motives for this action remain unclear, but it has undoubtedly added a layer of uncertainty to an already heated race, hinting at a more complex and unpredictable political battle ahead.





On the afternoon of September 15 (U.S. time), Trump faced his second public assassination attempt at his golf club in Florida. A gunman armed with an AK-47 assault rifle attempted to approach Trump and opened fire after being detected. Fortunately, the Secret Service bodyguards reacted swiftly, injuring and apprehending the assailant. This incident not only reignited national tensions but also highlighted the escalating danger and volatility of the current political environment.





Against this backdrop, both campaign teams have ramped up their efforts, seeking to gain an edge at critical moments and leveraging every possible opportunity to sway voters. Every detail of this election season could prove to be a decisive factor in shaping the outcome, and for Trump, this unpredictable contest is clearly a thorny and challenging path to re-election.





Trump's involvement in the cryptocurrency space has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from a cautious critic to an outspoken supporter. He has repeatedly expressed a positive outlook and strong endorsement of this burgeoning field in public forums. Even more notably, the Trump family has moved beyond vocal support to actively participating in the cryptocurrency arena through concrete actions.





On the evening of September 16 (Eastern Time), Trump officially announced the establishment of "World Liberty Financial" on social media. He emphasized that this is not just another memecoin, but a significant financial platform aimed at providing top-tier decentralized financial and banking tools while strictly adhering to regulations to ensure user safety and secure legitimacy in the financial world. The following day, the token distribution plan for the "World Liberty Financial" project (WLFI) was revealed. The plan outlined that 20% of the tokens would go to the founding team, which includes the Trump family; 17% would be reserved for user rewards; and the remaining 63% would be available for public purchase. However, this allocation ratio has raised concerns within the industry regarding the project's fairness and transparency.





Despite these concerns, within just a few days, the official Telegram channel for World Liberty Financial rapidly gained nearly 250,000 subscribers, and the user base continues to grow steadily.





As a globally influential political figure, Trump's ongoing impact on the cryptocurrency market not only reveals the intricate and multifaceted relationships within the market itself but also highlights its extreme sensitivity to external political events and individual influence. This multi-layered, multi-dimensional response pattern adds both uncertainty and opportunities for exploration in the future development of the cryptocurrency space.





After Trump's second assassination attempt, the cryptocurrency market's reaction was markedly different from the first. Following the initial attempt, political memecoins closely tied to Trump, such as $TRUMP, saw their prices surge. However, after the second failed attempt, these tokens experienced a decline in value, suggesting that investors, after an initial wave of panic, have begun to assess political events' long-term effects on the cryptocurrency market more rationally. Meanwhile, Trump's introduction of his family's new financial project, WLFI, further intensified market volatility.





Every action Trump takes, whether directly or indirectly, seems to serve as a barometer for the cryptocurrency market, underscoring the deep and significant impact of his influence.





Trump's impact on the cryptocurrency market profoundly illustrates his unique position at the intersection of political power and global economic transformation. During the election period, Trump's role as a candidate not only directly influences market sentiment, but his policy positions and actions also serve as significant drivers of volatility in the cryptocurrency market. The outcome of the election—whether it results in his re-election or a change in leadership—will affect the cryptocurrency market's trajectory, both directly and indirectly, through policy expectations, market sentiment, and the reshaping of the global economic landscape.





Simultaneously, the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts have injected liquidity into traditional financial markets, prompting some capital to seek new investment opportunities. In this context, the cryptocurrency market, with its unique allure, has emerged as a new frontier for many investors, attracting a substantial influx of funds.





