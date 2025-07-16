Top Crypto-Friendly Countries of 2024: Where Will the Next Crypto Hub Be?

According to the latest research from SocialCapitalMarkets, Switzerland and Singapore have long been regarded as the most crypto-friendly countries globally. In recent years, Estonia, Malta, and the UAE have also made significant strides in this field. By conducting an in-depth analysis of regulatory policies, tax frameworks, and business environments, the top 10 crypto-friendly countries of 2024 have been selected. These nations, with their open policies, favorable tax systems, and innovative business environments, have become ideal destinations for crypto companies and investors.
Attributes
Details
G20 Member Country
Yes
Regulatory Framework
Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA)
Legal Transparency
Clear and highly supportive
Capital Gains Tax
None
Corporate Tax
9% on taxable income exceeding 375,000 AED
No. of Registered Crypto Companies
550+
Overall Crypto Business Friendliness Score
79/100
Attributes
Details
G20 Member Country
No
Regulatory Framework
Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA)
Legal Transparency
Clear and highly supportive, especially in the Zug region
Capital Gains Tax
7.8%
Corporate Tax
12% - 21%
No. of Registered Crypto Companies
900+
Overall Crypto Business Friendliness Score
74.5/100
Attributes
Details
G20 Member Country
Yes
Regulatory Framework
Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KFIU) under the Financial Services Commission (FSC)
Legal Transparency
Gradually improving
Capital Gains Tax
Implementation postponed (0%)
Corporate Tax
Delayed until 2025
No. of Registered Crypto Companies
376+
Overall Crypto Business Friendliness Score
73.5/100
Attributes
Details
G20 Member Country
Yes
Regulatory Framework
Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)
Legal Transparency
Clear and highly supportive
Capital Gains Tax
None
Corporate Tax
17%
No. of Registered Crypto Companies
100+
Overall Crypto Business Friendliness Score
72/100
Attributes
Details
G20 Member Country
Yes
Regulatory Framework
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN)
Legal Transparency
Transparency varies across states
Capital Gains Tax
Varies across states (mostly 0%)
Corporate Tax
21%
No. of Registered Crypto Companies
474+
Overall Crypto Business Friendliness Score
71/100
Attributes
Details
G20 Member Country
No
Regulatory Framework
Estonian Financial Supervisory Authority (EFSA)
Legal Transparency
Clear and highly supportive
Capital Gains Tax
0%
Corporate Tax
20%
No. of Registered Crypto Companies
1,200+
Overall Crypto Business Friendliness Score
69.5/100
Attributes
Details
G20 Member Country
Yes
Regulatory Framework
Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) and Italian Securities and Exchange Commission (CONSOB)
Legal Transparency
Clear but still developing
Capital Gains Tax
26%
Corporate Tax
24%
No. of Registered Crypto Companies
73+
Overall Crypto Business Friendliness Score
68/100
Attributes
Details
G20 Member Country
Yes
Regulatory Framework
Central Bank of Russia (CBR)
Legal Transparency
Clear but highly restrictive
Capital Gains Tax
None
Corporate Tax
20%
No. of Registered Crypto Companies
70+
Overall Crypto Business Friendliness Score
67/100
Attributes
Details
G20 Member Country
Yes
Regulatory Framework
Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin)
Legal Transparency
Clear and highly supportive for licensed businesses
Capital Gains Tax
25%
Corporate Tax
15%-30%
No. of Registered Crypto Companies
300+
Overall Crypto Business Friendliness Score
66.5/100
Attributes
Details
G20 Member Country
Yes
Regulatory Framework
Central Bank of Brazil
Legal Transparency
Gradually improving
Capital Gains Tax
15.0% – 22.5%
Corporate Tax
0% – 27.5%
No. of Registered Crypto Companies
19+
Overall Crypto Business Friendliness Score
66.5/100
In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o
If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig
If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several
Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco
Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap
Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are
Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While
Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S
Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple ne
The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets w
While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubb
PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared
TL;DR1) Aria Protocol transforms music copyrights into tradable tokens, enabling retail investors to invest in IP assets that were previously limited to institutions.2) Aria Protocol has raised $10.95
TL;DR1) USDe is a synthetic dollar, not a fiat-backed stablecoin: It is backed by crypto assets and corresponding short futures positions instead of traditional fiat reserves.2) Delta-hedging ensures
TL;DR1) Milestone Achievement: BINANCELIFE (BINANCELIFE) became the first-ever Chinese memecoin to debut on Binance, breaking market conventions.2) Explosive Growth: Within just three days of its laun
TL;DR1) Decentralized Edge Intelligence: 375ai has built the world’s first decentralized edge data intelligence network that performs real-time AI processing and analysis at the data source.2) Dual Pr